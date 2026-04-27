Ben Stiller's three-word post about the Knicks sparked a firestorm after White House security scare

Ben Stiller learned the hard way this weekend that timing is everything — especially on the internet.

The actor found himself at the center of a social media firestorm Saturday night after posting a simple three-word message on X: "Got it done."

But because the tweet went out roughly 20 minutes after a security scare at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, plenty of people assumed the worst.

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That incident — in which a gunman attempted to breach security at the Washington Hilton — prompted a swift evacuation of President Donald Trump and others inside the ballroom. Thankfully, the suspect was apprehended before anyone in the room was harmed.

But by the time those details were still coming into focus, Stiller’s tweet was already taking on a life of its own.

"Got what done?" Rep. Nancy Mace responded.

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell added a simple: "Wtf?"

From there, people began to pile on.

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But anyone who follows Stiller knows exactly what he was talking about. The guy live-tweets Knicks basketball like it’s his full-time job.

And on this particular night, he had already been posting for hours about New York’s playoff matchup against the Atlanta Hawks — a game the Knicks won 114-98. His "Got it done" tweet came right as the final buzzer sounded, wrapping up a night-long running commentary on the game.

In other words, it clearly had nothing to do with the failed alleged assassination attempt.

Now, to be fair, the timing wasn’t great. If the situation at the Correspondents’ Dinner had ended differently — if someone inside that ballroom had been seriously injured — then a tweet like that, from someone who has been openly critical of Trump in the past, would understandably raise eyebrows.

But that’s not what happened.

Not to underplay the seriousness of the situation, of course, but the suspect never made it inside. No one in the ballroom was harmed. And in that context, the idea that "got it done" was referencing the incident just doesn’t make much sense.

Still, the tweet racked up more than 10 million views as people rushed to react before taking a closer look at what was actually going on.

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Stiller didn’t engage with the criticism. He just kept right on tweeting about the Knicks.

There is a broader lesson here, though. On a platform like X — where emotions run high and accuracy is often sacrificed in favor of engagement — it’s worth taking a few seconds to search for context before firing up the outrage machine.