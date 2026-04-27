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Ben Stiller's three-word post about the Knicks sparked a firestorm after White House security scare

Stiller's celebratory post came right after the Knicks' 114-98 playoff win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night

By Amber Harding OutKick
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WHCD suspect to be arraigned in federal court over alleged plot against Trump officials Video

WHCD suspect to be arraigned in federal court over alleged plot against Trump officials

Retired NYPD inspector Paul Mauro and criminal defense attorney Donna Rotunno analyze the White House Correspondents' Dinner suspect's federal court arraignment. The discussion covers his stated motives to target Trump officials, the federal firearms and assault charges, and legal implications of his manifesto, even as he ceases cooperation. Experts assess the complex case in a challenging jurisdiction.

Ben Stiller learned the hard way this weekend that timing is everything — especially on the internet.

The actor found himself at the center of a social media firestorm Saturday night after posting a simple three-word message on X: "Got it done." 

But because the tweet went out roughly 20 minutes after a security scare at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, plenty of people assumed the worst.

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That incident — in which a gunman attempted to breach security at the Washington Hilton — prompted a swift evacuation of President Donald Trump and others inside the ballroom. Thankfully, the suspect was apprehended before anyone in the room was harmed.

But by the time those details were still coming into focus, Stiller’s tweet was already taking on a life of its own.

"Got what done?" Rep. Nancy Mace responded.

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell added a simple: "Wtf?"

From there, people began to pile on.

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But anyone who follows Stiller knows exactly what he was talking about. The guy live-tweets Knicks basketball like it’s his full-time job.

Actors Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller posing together at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

Actors Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller pose for a photographer on May 27, 2025, before Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. (USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)

And on this particular night, he had already been posting for hours about New York’s playoff matchup against the Atlanta Hawks — a game the Knicks won 114-98. His "Got it done" tweet came right as the final buzzer sounded, wrapping up a night-long running commentary on the game.

In other words, it clearly had nothing to do with the failed alleged assassination attempt.

Now, to be fair, the timing wasn’t great. If the situation at the Correspondents’ Dinner had ended differently — if someone inside that ballroom had been seriously injured — then a tweet like that, from someone who has been openly critical of Trump in the past, would understandably raise eyebrows.

But that’s not what happened.

Not to underplay the seriousness of the situation, of course, but the suspect never made it inside. No one in the ballroom was harmed. And in that context, the idea that "got it done" was referencing the incident just doesn’t make much sense.

Actor Ben Stiller posing on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles

Actor and filmmaker Ben Stiller poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Sept. 14, 2025. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Still, the tweet racked up more than 10 million views as people rushed to react before taking a closer look at what was actually going on.

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Stiller didn’t engage with the criticism. He just kept right on tweeting about the Knicks.

There is a broader lesson here, though. On a platform like X — where emotions run high and accuracy is often sacrificed in favor of engagement — it’s worth taking a few seconds to search for context before firing up the outrage machine.

Amber Harding is a writer for OutKick.

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