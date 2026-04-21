Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson convinced football will work out, refuses to update LinkedIn profile

Whenever a college player has been in school for too long (or just flat out sucks at their respective sport), what is the go-to line every fan and troll ends up resorting to?

"Okay, buddy! Go update your LinkedIn profile!"

It's simple, yet effective, and it's a good way to let that wide receiver who dropped one too many touchdowns that it's time to go pro in something other than sports.

Unfortunately if you are a Baylor fan and/or a fan of whichever NFL team drafts him this coming Thursday, that line won't work on Sawyer Robertson.

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The former Baylor quarterback and current NFL Draft prospect revealed to Jon Gruden that he hasn't touched his LinkedIn profile in years, opting to instead focus entirely on football while betting on himself.

"You know Baylor is a good academic school... and I had all these assignments where it was like, 'hey, get your LinkedIn updated so you can get this internship," said Robertson. "You can check my LinkedIn now, it’s still not updated. I knew football was going to work out for me."

Gruden, who was an NFL head coach for a number of years, offered Robertson some sage, albeit hysterical advice.

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"Don't ever change. Just remember, there's a lot of dumbass coaches out there."

Not sure what coach Gruden means by that, but duly noted.

On one hand, I love the confidence from Robertson. Betting on yourself is all a part of the attitude of American exceptionalism.

On the other hand, there's a good chance this football thing doesn't work out for him.

It's good to have some backup options, because the odds are more in favor of Robertson being out of the league in a couple years than they are of him being a 15-year veteran.

Most draft projections have Robertson as a day three pick, so he wouldn't even be guaranteed a roster spot in that instance.

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He certainly isn't lacking in confidence, though, and sometimes that's half the battle.

If he does end up playing poorly in the NFL, though, I have a feeling I know what the internet trolls will be DM'ing him about on Monday mornings.