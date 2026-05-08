Country music superstar sets internet on fire with new song, reactions pour in from fans

Koe Wetzel dropped new music for his fans on Friday, and the reactions are overwhelmingly positive.

Wetzel is one of the most talented acts in country music, and he recently sent shockwaves through the industry with the announcement of his new album "The Night Champion."

Hype is off the charts for the country megastar, and he's now spinning people up with a new track.

Koe Wetzel releases new song "Hurts Like You."

Wetzel released "Hurts Like You" – a song that will be on "The Night Champion" – for fans early Friday morning, and it's another example of his unique style.

You can give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long at all for people to sound off in the comments with plenty of reactions. Below are a few of the remarks left on the YouTube video:

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Song is SOOOO good!!! Glad we finally have it playing in our ears!! The guitar solo is sickkkk!!!!

Happy Friday!! What a banger for Mother’s Day weekend

Hell yeah Koe!!

FINALLY!!!!!!!!!

HELL YA LET'S GO!!!!

Thanks Koe for another banger 🙌

Never disappoints. 🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻

Great new drop! Was looking forward to this!!!!

There's no question that Wetzel has a rabid following, and continues to build a powerful brand in the country music world.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

"The Night Champion" might be what takes him to the next level. Every single released so far has been excellent.

I highly recommend checking "Time Goes On."

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What do you think of Wetzel's latest release and upcoming album? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.