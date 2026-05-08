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Country music superstar sets internet on fire with new song, reactions pour in from fans

Fans flooded the comments calling the new song a "banger" after its early Friday morning release

By David Hookstead OutKick
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Ella Langley on her sophomore album 'Dandelion' Video

Ella Langley on her sophomore album 'Dandelion'

Ella Langley discusses releasing a series of singles and building momentum toward her sophomore album during coverage tied to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards held March 26, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Koe Wetzel dropped new music for his fans on Friday, and the reactions are overwhelmingly positive.

Wetzel is one of the most talented acts in country music, and he recently sent shockwaves through the industry with the announcement of his new album "The Night Champion."

Hype is off the charts for the country megastar, and he's now spinning people up with a new track.

A portrait of country music star Koe Wetzel.

Koe Wetzel speaks at the Omni Nashville Hotel on March 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. ((Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images))

Koe Wetzel releases new song "Hurts Like You."

Wetzel released "Hurts Like You" – a song that will be on "The Night Champion" – for fans early Friday morning, and it's another example of his unique style.

You can give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long at all for people to sound off in the comments with plenty of reactions. Below are a few of the remarks left on the YouTube video:

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  • Song is SOOOO good!!! Glad we finally have it playing in our ears!! The guitar solo is sickkkk!!!!
  • Happy Friday!! What a banger for Mother’s Day weekend
  • Hell yeah Koe!!
  • FINALLY!!!!!!!!!
  • HELL YA LET'S GO!!!!
  • Thanks Koe for another banger 🙌
  • Never disappoints. 🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻
  • Great new drop! Was looking forward to this!!!!
Singer Koe Wetzel performing on the Palomino Stage at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California

Singer Koe Wetzel performs on the Palomino Stage during day 2 of the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 26, 2025. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

There's no question that Wetzel has a rabid following, and continues to build a powerful brand in the country music world.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

"The Night Champion" might be what takes him to the next level. Every single released so far has been excellent.

I highly recommend checking "Time Goes On."

Koe Wetzel standing on stage at Spotify House during CMA Fest in Nashville

Koe Wetzel performs at Spotify House during CMA Fest 2024 on June 8 in Nashville, Tenn. (Ed Rode/Getty Images)

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What do you think of Wetzel's latest release and upcoming album? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick.

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