TUCKER CARLSON: Sheila Jackson Lee has devoted her life to shrieking about White racism

Sheila Jackson Lee is famous in Washington for being the single most obnoxious member of Congress. Now, that's a title that, as you can imagine, has many contenders, but Sheila Jackson Lee stands alone. Don't you know who I am? she once screamed at a flight attendant in the first-class cabin on a Continental flight. I am Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. Where is my seafood meal?

In the 1990s, during a visit to NASA, Sheila Jackson Lee demanded to see the flag that astronauts had planted on Mars. When gently informed that no human being has ever been to Mars because it's very far away, Lee flew into a rage. She accused NASA of racism and pointed out her membership on the "science committee" in Congress and so on. We could spend the entire hour on Sheila Jackson Lee stories and it's tempting.

On Capitol Hill, she's known as the queen and not in a good way, but what's interesting is that nobody ever talks about the congressional district that Sheila Jackson Lee supposedly represents. It's mostly inner-city Houston and it could use some help. Lee's district has a poverty rate almost twice the national average, all the usual markers of civilizational decline—high crime, bad schools, low social cohesion, drugs.

Now, Lee has served in Congress for nearly 30 years, but it's hard to think of a single thing she has ever done to improve the lives of the people who elected her. She doesn't seem interested. Instead, Sheila Jackson Lee has devoted her entire political career and her entire life to a single cause-shrieking about White racism. That's what Sheila Jackson Lee does for a living. Here's a selection:

JACKSON LEE: Institutional racism and systemic racism taints and spoils the way that America treats in one instance, African Americans and other instances, minorities.

JACKSON LEE: The dastardly impacts of White nationalism, White supremacy and outright racism.

JACKSON LEE: Racism is a national security threat.

JACKSON LEE: Institutional racism does exist and until we accept that, we will not finish our job.

JACKSON LEE: We will not elect a chief bigot of the United States of America.

JACKSON LEE: Our system is such that it then allows Americans, people, to act in instances in a racist manner.

Racism, you see, is a national security threat. It's a national security threat. Really, Sheila Jackson Lee? Tell us how racism is a national security threat. Speak slowly. We've got plenty of time, but of course, she won't do that. She's got no argument. She's got no facts. She doesn't even have a sincere belief in what she's saying. It's absurd and she knows it and by the way, Sheila Jackson Lee doesn't want to protect a country she despises from national security threats. Why would she want to do that?

No, that's not the point. What she's doing here every day is leveling a racial attack, a blood libel, against an entire group of Americans while simultaneously pretending to be the victim of attacks from that same group. Stop hitting me, she howls as she punches you in the face. It's such a common tactic at this point, used constantly by Al Sharpton, by the ADL, by so many others that you may not even notice it anymore, but it's still disgusting. It's still immoral. It's still divisive. Here's Joe Biden doing it.

PRESIDENT BIDEN: And finally, we're confronting the stains of what remains a deep stain on the soul of the nation: hate and White supremacy. You know, there's a tough through line of subjugation and the enslaved people from our earliest days to the rains of radicalized terror, the KKK, the Dr. King being assassinated and the violent, deadly insurrection at the Capitol nine months ago. It was about White supremacy, in my view.

Speaking of blood libel, because that's what it is, protesting the 2020 election result is the same as slavery, as the KKK. It's the same as murdering Martin Luther King. It's all White supremacy, declares Joe Biden without defining the term. Now, you may recall when Joe Biden said that. You probably dismissed it at the time as ridiculous, as the rantings of a senile partisan and, of course, that's what it was, but you should also keep in mind that Joe Biden did not say that by accident. It wasn't an ad lib, off the cuff. No, his staff signed off on that speech. They wrote it. They read it before he read it.

And they wrote it for a reason. When the president of the United States identifies a threat to this country, his many federal agencies, the biggest in the world, swing into action to neutralize that threat. That's how the system works, as Joe Biden's staff well knows. So, in fact, when Joe Biden likens you to al-Qaeda or the Klan, it's not a small thing at all. It has implications. So, here's Sheila Jackson Lee from last week in a not unrelated clip calling for the renewal of the Patriot Act. Watch.

JACKSON LEE: I remember after 9/11 when we all worked together to ensure the protection of the American people through the Patriot Act and dealing with the FISA courts. We worked together because truth is important.

Well, it's kind of strange if you think about it. Why would Sheila Jackson Lee, a self-described liberal, find herself last week praising the secret government courts that liberals once opposed passionately on the grounds that those courts could be used to destroy the constitutional rights of Americans without anyone knowing about it? Secret courts? Liberals were against secret courts and now the chief liberal in Congress is strongly for secret courts. What's going on here? Why?

Well, because those secret courts turn out to be a highly effective way to silence the critics of the Democratic Party, to silence those so-called White supremacists Joe Biden's always yelling about, not all of whom, by the way, are White. You don't have to be White to be a White supremacist. You just have to oppose the agenda and of course, Sheila Jackson Lee knows that very well and that's why she wants to renew the Patriot Act indefinitely and there are enough dumb Republicans that she may be able to, but Sheila Jackson would like to go a lot further than that. Lee has just introduced a bill called the Leading Against White Supremacy Act of 2023.

Now, it's not an exaggeration to say this single bill would do more to criminalize speech, previously constitutionally guaranteed speech, than any other piece of legislation that has been proposed in the entire history of this country. That's not an overstatement at all and to prove it, we're going to read directly from the bill here. It is "A conspiracy to engage in White supremacy inspired hate crime shall be determined to exist between two or more persons, at least one of whom published material advancing White supremacy, White supremacist ideology, antagonism based on 'replacement theory' or hate speech that vilifies or is otherwise directed against any nonwhite person or group."

Now, nowhere in the legislation is the term "White supremacy" or "White supremacist ideology" ever defined. Of course, it's never defined. It's left open. It's subjective. Anything can be White supremacy, but the bill does specifically point to something called replacement theory, White supremacist ideology. If you engage in either one of them, you go to federal prison possibly for a very long time. So, all that's required under this piece of legislation, which is not being laughed out of Congress yet, all that's required is that your political opinions "could as determined by a reasonable person, motivate actions by a person predisposed to engaging in a White supremacy inspired hate crime."

So, what would qualify as a felony under this law? Well, virtually everything, but among them would be pointing out the Democratic Party politicians, including Chuck Schumer, the leading Senate Democrat, have long bragged that they are flooding this country with immigrants in order to change the demography to maintain political power for themselves.

They've said that many times. They've written it. They bragged about it on camera, but if you notice it under this bill, you would be criminally responsible for the violent acts of people you have never met and you would go to jail for terrorism. Now, what's most interesting about this bill is that it's race specific. Nothing in Sheila Jackson Lee's legislation would apply to, say, Black supremacy or murder sprees by people who aren't White supremacists, the massacre in Waukesha, for example. So, that means that Democratic Party politicians can continue to say whatever they want with impunity.

The First Amendment still applies to them, but not to anyone who doesn't vote for them. That's the definition of tyranny. It's horrifying. It's a direct attack on the Bill of Rights, on our core freedoms guaranteed by the U.S. government for 250 years. We shouldn't be surprised by this, however, because it's consistent with what Biden has promised, has promised the day he got into office and the promise was that race blind justice, which is the entire foundation of the rule of law in the West, has been for centuries, is done.

The new model? South Africa. That's the new model. South Africa—a country we never talk about because no one wants to admit what's happened there over the past 29 years, But on the basis of that, Biden tried to allocate farm aid on the basis of skin color. A federal judge blocked that plan, but it has not stopped the Democratic Part because no one's repudiated the idea. No one on the right has been brave enough to say "No. The federal government can never award or punish on the basis of skin color. That is immoral and is contrary to American law" and because no one has said that, Democrats, including Sheila Jackson Lee, have decided that their opponents are terrorists and they're terrorists because of their race and once you're a terrorist, what do we get to do? We can take all your stuff. We get to seize your assets. It shouldn't surprise you that is actually unfolding in the state of California, always the leading edge of lunacy. Watch this.

KAMILAH MOORE, MEMBER OF CA REPARATIONS TASK FORCE: These economists have worked alongside us over this past year to come up with potential estimates for what reparations in the form of compensation or cash payments can look like for African Americans. That 500 odd billion-dollar number represents the state of California's maximum culpability for racist redlining practices and that number represents the state of California's maximum liability. It is not a final recommendation coming out of the task force. Final recommendations do not come out until July 1 of 2023.

Now, everything about this, of course, is bad and wrong—not just in practice, but in principle. In practice, it sets up an incentive that the whole country is going to have to grapple with fairly soon. We've already been told that you can change your sex or immutable characteristic just by wishing it so. Men can become women. Women can become men. Why, then, can't people change their race? That's a sincere question that is waved away is ridiculous, but it's not any more ridiculous than changing your sex. In fact, it's the same.

Under laws like this, there is a huge incentive to change your race because you get paid for doing that. What are we going to do about that? But what's interesting and sadly, sadly predictable, is that as politicians in California and the rest of the country decide how they're going to loot the Treasury in the name of racial justice, the communities they supposedly serve are falling apart in real, tangible, measurable ways. People are dying. Axios, for example, reports that carjackings in D.C. have risen for the fifth straight year. Ask anyone who lives there. Ask the D.C. Council candidate who was carjacked in broad daylight a year ago.

REPORTER: A vehicle stolen Friday may be linked to multiple crimes in northeast, including the murder of 19-year-old Devin Brewer. There was a drive by shooting on Central Avenue Northeast. Both victims survived. A look out for the same highlander went out over police radio. The plates on the car appear to match the burgundy highlander used to carjack a D.C. council candidate at gunpoint. Nate Fleming was at a gas station on Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue. He says when the suspect pulled a gun, he gave up the keys, then went into the convenience store to call 911. He says one of the guys came in to stop him from doing that, chasing him out of the store.

So, instead of doing anything about that in D.C., the leaders are doing what Sheila Jackson Lee does – shrieking about White racism as if that's the problem, or even a related problem. Of course, it has nothing to do with carjackings. As for actual carjackings that are killing people, making taxpayers leave D.C., terrifying everyone in the city, well, the D.C. City Council has just passed a bill that will lighten the punishment for carjacking as well as other violent crimes.

Here's what you have: At the same time that Sheila Jackson Lee would like to make it a "hate crime," a felony, for disagreeing with her, her compatriots in D.C. and across the country are making it easier for you to get killed by an actual carjacker. Anarcho-tyranny is the name of that system, and it's spreading because no one's saying anything about it.