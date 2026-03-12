DAVID MARCUS: The more America gives Mamdani, Khalil and the mad bombers, the more they hate us

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Zohran Mamdani is the first Muslim mayor of New York City, activist Mahmoud Khalil is a graduate of two great American universities and the Pennsylvania alleged ISIS-inspired bomb throwers come from wealthy suburbs most people can only dream of, so why on Earth do these privileged people hate America so much?

Seriously, what has America done to Mamdani other than provide him with limitless opportunity? How can he and his supporters have such disdain for the capitalist culture and country that opened so many doors for them?

And Khalil is a man who was educated at the American University in Lebanon, and then at Columbia University, the alma mater of Alexander Hamilton. How does he express his gratitude? By leading riots in New York, calling for the end of western civilization and threatening the safety of Jewish students, of course.

Speaking of Jews, we have learned that Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji, who was seen in a photo this week serving Khalil a meal in Gracie Mansion, liked a tweet saying the brutal Hamas attack on Israel on 10/7 was a hoax.

It’s interesting how often disdain for America and hatred of Jews are two sides of the same coin. Big Satan, little Satan and all that.

Hizzoner says that his wife is not a public figure and refuses to address the matter, but Rama sure seems like a public figure when she is posing for glossy magazine spreads.

Then we have the hapless alleged bomb tossers from tony Chester County, Pennsylvania. The parents of one of them own a Popeye's franchise. The kid is rich and has unlimited access to fried chicken, so what would make him and his buddy want to destroy America and establish a global Islamic caliphate?

This is where the conversation gets a little uncomfortable.

All week, we have been seeing images coming out of Gracie Mansion, home of Gotham’s mayor, of Mamdani and guests breaking their Ramadan fasts, shoes off, sitting on Persian carpets on the floor. It is all very much pushed in our faces.

Meanwhile, Mamdani seems to constantly appear at Islamic houses of worship and recently cheered the growth of Islam in the city, saying, "Mosques popping up all over New York. It’s beautiful. It's a sign of our community growing stronger every day."

In 1960, when John F. Kennedy broke the ultimate religious barrier in Amercian politcs, he did so by basically saying, "You won’t even know I’m Catholic, because it has nothing to do with the job." This is decidedly not the style of Mamdani who has made himself a poster child of his faith.

Of course, the progressives who cheer on the rise of Islam in our cities understand the trap they are laying. Anyone who dares to question one of the most famous public buildings in New York turning into the set of "Sinbad the Sailor" is a bigot.

The problem is that when that public celebration of Ramadan includes Khalil, who would welcome the overthrow not just of Israel but of the United States, it isn’t just a holiday Hallmark card anymore, it's a dangerous political statement.

Furthermore, as we know from the allegiance to ISIS sworn by the alleged would-be bombers, Islam is not some small, marginalized faith group, it's the world’s largest at 2 billion people. It runs more countries than any other religion on the planet.

This brings us back to our original question, why do Mamdani and Duwaji, and Khalil and the bombers want to tear down the nation that gave them so much opportunity?

Increasingly, it looks like they object to the fact that our American, capitalist system is not Muslim.

This is why there are concerns about places like Cedar Riverside in Minneapolis where the Muslim Somali community makes no effort to assimilate, but rather exists as its own quasi-Muslim, fraud-funded state.

This is why Texans are worried about plans to create Islamic communities in the state that exist all but independently from everything else.

It is not unreasonable for people to look at figures like newly minted multi-millionaire Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who owe everything they have to this country and the enormous generosity of its people, and find the utter lack of gratitude absolutely galling.

Everyone mentioned above, and frankly almost everyone in Mandani’s Gen Z band of illiterate communists, comes from privilege and luxury that most of my neighbors in West Virginia will never know, even though they probably pay for some of it.

The American people are waking up, they have seen what has happened in the UK and Canada. To be a Muslim-American is great, just like any other faith, but to be a Muslim who wishes to overthrow America and its culture is another matter, and increasingly, Mamdani and his coterie look an awful lot like the latter.