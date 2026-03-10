DAVID MARCUS: Madman Mamdani’s predictable, disgraceful performance after Gotham terror

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

You have to hand it to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani: as an anti-American cartoon villain, he really knows how to stay in character. After Saturday’s ISIS-inspired terror attack outside his home in Manhattan, what we have is an almost comical example.

No sooner had the alleged homegrown Pennsylvania Islamic bomb throwers literally thrown their bombs, than Zany Zohran released a statement to blame — wait for it — the very anti-Muslim protesters the terrorists were trying to kill.

After decrying the White supremacists, who actually did protest peacefully, Hizzoner wrote: "What followed was even more disturbing. Violence at a protest is never acceptable. The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are."

See what happened here? The anti-Muslim contingent gets specifically called out — even arguably made to look guilty of the bombing — but the men who allegedly tried to kill police officers and others have their evil Muslim supremacist ideology utterly ignored, as if it isn’t even real.

Even the Mamdani-loving New York Times ran the headline, "Mamdani Chooses His Words Carefully After Alleged Terror Attack."

Ya think?

As more reports emerge, it is becoming even clearer that this violence was perpetrated because the alleged terrorists objected to the Prophet Muhammad being insulted — and it seems like something that must be confronted head-on.

It’s amazing. These lunatics allegedly screamed "Allahu Akbar," just like the shooter in Austin, Texas, on March 1, who wore a "Property of Allah" hoodie and a T-shirt with an image resembling the Iranian flag. Yet progressives like Mamdani still puzzle over what their actual motives could be.

Multiple biplanes could spell out "This Is Islamic Terrorism" in skywriting, and these useful idiots would stroke their beards and say, "We may never know…"

As if downplaying the attempted murder of police officers and citizens just outside his home wasn’t bad enough, Mamdani took bad taste to an even greater level the following night by hosting Mahmoud Khalil — an America-hating, college-campus chaos agent — at Gracie Mansion for dinner.

Cozy photos emerged of New York City’s first lady, Rama Duwaji — who, by the way, we just learned "liked" a slew of anti-Semitic posts following the Oct. 7 attack on Israel — serving a smiling Khalil. It resembled a Norman Rockwell painting of Jew-hatred.

You might recall that the Trump administration attempted to deport Khalil for sowing discord and running a series of illegal protests that crippled not just Columbia University, where he studied, but much of the city.

Why would New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani fete this fetid, anti-American and, frankly, ungrateful foreign provocateur the day after an alleged Islamic terror attack?

To mock you. Because he can.

In the Norman Rockwell painting, you see Khalil and Duwaji laughing. Make no mistake: they are laughing at you — at every American who thinks they can stop the political takeover they are plotting.

In a normal world, it would have been NYPD Chief Aaron Edwards being celebrated at Gracie Mansion after he leapt into action, hurdling the barrier like a real-life, muscle-car-driving, 1970s gritty cop-show hero.

This is the very image of running into danger to save others, of selfless sacrifice. If Zany Zohran would rather host people who hate America than brave police officers, then I hope the Trump administration will consider honoring him and his fellow officers at the White House.

Mamdani has shown his true colors this week. Dozens of deaths at the hands of alleged ISIS-inspired terrorists were narrowly averted, and his response was not just to deflect blame but to then honor a man who supports that very terrorism.

If Mamdani and other prominent Muslim leaders cannot or will not firmly call out Islamic terrorism directly, then we need to have some very close conversations about what being an American is and what our country stands for.

Meanwhile, New York City better buckle up. It always has a target on its back from Islamic terrorists, but now, perhaps for the first time, it has a mayor who openly and passionately sides with the overall goals of those terrorists.

I mean, this guy can’t even decide whether "Globalize the Intifada" — a specific call to kill Jews — is problematic.

Only in New York, kids.

