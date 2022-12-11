Dem lawmaker justifies swapping 'Merchant of Death' for Brittany Griner: 'He has not killed Americans'

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, defended President Biden's decision to swap notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for WNBA player Brittney Griner, claiming the "Merchant of Death" never actually killed any Americans himself.

The congresswoman appeared on MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" on Friday to discuss the exchange which has been criticized by Republicans and Justice Department figures as a poor deal. The criticism are over concerns that Bout's release could threaten the safety of the United States.

Lee defended the exchange saying while Bout is a "bad guy" he has not killed any Americans himself.

"Let me say this. No one knows the story of the weapons dealer, if you will. And as the facts would tell them. He was sentenced to 25 years. He served 11 to 16 years, I can’t remember the exact number. But in actuality, his weapons might have been used to kill Americans, but he has not killed Americans. I’m not saying he’s not a nasty, bad guy. But I will tell you that I believe that Americans should know that the sovereignty of their nation will always be behind them, and they will never be forgotten. Brittney Griner deserved this fight that we put forth, so does Paul Whelan," Lee said.

Both Lee and MSNBC host Joy Reid called out what they called the "hypocrisy" of Republican critics for attacking the deal.

"I never saw Kevin McCarthy or Congressman Perry or anyone of that vintage or that persuasion or that view more consumed, of course, with January 6th, 2021, and not consumed with trying to free Brittney Griner. I never saw any of them. And so, they would not be aware or involved with what was actually happening. And when President Biden, who I applaud and the strategic negotiating team that I applaud and the State Department, began in mid-spring to ramp it up for how we could get Brittney Griner, Trevor Reed, and Paul Whelan home," Lee said.

She continued, "Now, this story. Donald Trump, Jr., as his father, always without facts, election deniers, and probably thinking January 6th was a picnic. We tried to get both, even to the extent of having someone in the back pocket that it could be two for two. This is a desperate, a vicious leader, killing people in Ukraine, incarcerating and locking up Russians who oppose the war. And we had start and stop, start and stop, start and stop. And everyone should know that President Putin asked for someone who is a murderer, held in Germany."

The Biden administration has insisted that the Kremlin would only give Griner for Bout in response to criticism of the deal. However, NBC News originally put out a conflicting report that suggested that Biden had the choice between Whelan and Griner. They later issued a correction insisting that Griner was the only choice in exchange for Bout.

"It was Putin who said, you take this deal, joy, or you get nothing. I wish these Republicans, who are about to take leadership in the House, would begin to tell the truth to the American people. Because maybe we might get one bipartisan action done if they would learn to tell the truth," Lee said.

Bout was serving a 25-year sentence after being convicted in 2011 of conspiracy to kill Americans, conspiracy to deliver anti-aircraft missiles, and aiding a terrorist organization.