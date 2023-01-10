Expand / Collapse search
California University will no longer use the word 'field' over racist 'connotations'

The University of Southern California's School of Social Work said it will no longer use the word 'field' due to potential racist connotations

By Kendall Tietz | Fox News
The University of Southern California's School of Social Work will no longer use the word "field" because it "may have connotations for descendants of slavery and immigrant workers that are not benign," according to a letter from the department.

USC's Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work will make the change in order to ensure the use of "inclusive language and practice," according to the letter.

"Specifically, we have decided to remove the term ‘field’ from our curriculum and practice and replace it with ‘practicum,'" the letter said. "This change supports anti-racist social work practice by replacing language that would be considered anti-Black or anti-immigrant in favor of inclusive language."

COLLEGE COURSE OFFERS COURSE TO STUDY SOCIETY'S ‘OBSESSION WITH THE DEATH OF WHITE WOMEN’

"Language can be powerful, and phrases such as ‘going into the field’ or ‘field work’ maybe have connotations for descendants of slavery and immigrant workers that are not benign," the letter continued.

The goal of the change was to "to honor and acknowledge inclusion and reject white supremacy, anti-immigrant and anti-blackness ideologies," according to the letter.

ETHNIC STUDIES SCHOOL ADMINSITRATOR ARGUED SOME JEWISH AMERICANS HAVE ‘CONTROL OF SYSTEMIC POWER’

Additionally, the USC's School of Social Work states that the "bedrock" of its values and principles is "to work together to train social work students today who understand and embody social and racial justice."

‘WHITE, MALE’ NARRATORS ON NATURE SHOWS MANY DISCOURAGE ‘MINORITY’ VIEWERS FROM WATCHING TV

"We are committing to further align our actions, behaviors, and practices with anti-racism and anti-oppression, which requires taking a close and critical look at our profession – our history, our biases, and our complicity in past and current injustices," the letter stated. 

"USC Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work is joining other universities in making this change," the school told Fox News Digital.

Kendall Tietz is a Production Assistant with Fox News Digital. 