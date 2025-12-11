MIRANDA DEVINE: Erika Kirk tormented by vile trolls since Charlie’s assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The cruelty that has been heaped on Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, since his assassination three months ago has been unrelenting.

First it was leftist ghouls cheering on his cold-blooded murder, in front of a crowd of 3,000 people at the first stop of his Turning Point USA "American Comeback Tour" outdoors on the campus of Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

The ghouls gloried in the death of the young father of two, mimicked the instant the bullet hit his throat, created T-shirts with his image and gushes of blood to celebrate the moment his voice was silenced.

It could not have been a more public execution.

He was shot dead on livestream, with hundreds of cellphones capturing graphic footage of the atrocity. ­

Every member of the TPUSA team was traumatized by what they saw that day and their unsuccessful efforts to save his life.

GoFundMes popped up to help the alleged killer, 22-year-old furry lover Tyler Robinson, who is facing 10 felony counts in Utah, including aggravated murder.

By now, conservatives know the left is a vile death cult full of broken people tipped over the edge by social media.

But what has been far worse than the leftist haters are right-wing-adjacent grifters and nuts pushing wicked conspiracy theories about Charlie’s murder, pointing the finger at his colleagues, friends and even Erika herself.

These fantasies have been peddled primarily by former prominent TPUSA luminary Candace Owens on her hit podcast, which gets more than 40 million views for her wildest rants.

She has claimed Israeli Mossad agents, men in maroon shirts, the US military, Egyptian planes, Jewish donors and the French government are somehow complicit.

She endlessly plays videos of that awful day and theorizes about the "exit wound" or lack thereof.

Just asking questions?

Worst of all, she torments Charlie’s widow by suggesting in a disingenuous "just asking questions" way that Charlie was "betrayed" by the people who loved him most.

Her proof?

A dream.

"I had a very vivid dream whereupon Charlie told me that he had been betrayed."

She has thrown suspicion on Charlie’s pastor, his chief of staff, his chief operating officer, his spokesman, the camera guy, you name it.

She plays clips of their reactions the moment Charlie was shot and claims they looked guilty.

She is suspicious that TPUSA supposedly won’t give her their footage of Charlie’s murder that she laughably claims she needs so she can "debunk all these internet conspiracies."

"Everything about this is wrong," she said.

"I helped to build that organization, so I am almost the perfect person to discern what is normal and what is abnormal."

She also claims: "I’ve chosen to be on the side of goodness and truth no matter what the cost is."

Her daily tantalizing drip feed of absurdities cashing in on her former friend’s death has made her millions of dollars.

The more bizarre and dishonest the lies, the more clicks, because that’s the way the online ecosphere works.

Finally, on Wednesday, Erika Kirk erupted in a controlled demolition of Owens and all who amplify her toxicity.

"This is righteous anger, because this is not OK. It’s not healthy. This is a mind virus," she told Harris Faulkner on Fox News’ "Outnumbered" program in an appearance to promote the publication of her husband’s final book, "Stop, in the Name of God."

"I want justice for my husband, for myself, for my family, more than anyone else out there. But here’s my breaking point on that. Come after me, call me names, I don’t care.

"Call me what you want, go down that rabbit hole, whatever."

Erika’s courage

"But when you go after … the people that I love, and you’re making hundreds and thousands of dollars, every single episode going after the people that I love [saying] because somehow they’re in on this? No."

With courage and graceful intensity, she explained why she so far has remained silent in the face of ever more cruel clickbait: "My silence does not mean that somehow, Turning Point USA, and all of the handpicked staff that loved my husband — and my husband loved them — is somehow in on it."

At one point, Erika turned to the camera and pointedly addressed the conspiracy theorists:

"Just know that your words are very powerful, and we are human. My team are not machines, and they’re not robots. We have more death threats on our team and our side than I have ever seen … What are we supposed to do? Relive that trauma all over again?"

The best part was that Erika never mentioned the name of the woman who TPUSA insiders say is afflicted by "first wife" syndrome.

They say Owens is consumed by jealousy that Erika has been appointed CEO of TPUSA, following Charlie’s express wishes to the board and colleagues and captured on video.

"She is a woman scorned," one TPUSA insider said of Owens.

"She was iced out of TPUSA … She was not close to Charlie — he kept her at arm’s length. He knew the best tack on her was to keep her on ice … She was not invited to Charlie’s wedding."

Charlie continued to exchange light, friendly text messages with Owens to try to stop her attacking TPUSA.

There are a lot of people who could inherit Charlie’s mantle as the conservative Christian on campus rescuing young people’s souls.

But Owens is the last person he would have chosen.

She was associated with TPUSA for only two years and resigned/was pushed out in 2019 after being pilloried for a comment that seemed to excuse Adolf Hitler.

After Charlie’s death, she expressed the fantasy that "the band maybe was going to get back together."

At first, Charlie’s family and colleagues decided to ignore the bile.

But last week, his inner team, who have been running his podcast since he died, finally invited Owens to come on the show and clear the air.

They have spent all week negotiating with her but say she keeps making excuses for why she can’t go to their studio in Phoenix, including that there is a ­local "cartel" that wants to assassinate her.

She has also claimed that French President Emmanuel Macron — who is suing her for defamation over her prolonged claims that his wife, Brigitte, is really a man — has ordered her assassination.

Of course, she claims there’s an Israeli in the assassin squad.

In any case, next Tuesday, "The Charlie Kirk Show" will debunk all the nonsense, with or without Owens.