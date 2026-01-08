Expand / Collapse search
JONATHAN TURLEY: Minnesota Democrats choose 'rage politics' over sanity

Democrats in Minnesota have rushed to condemn ICE-involved death of Renee Nicole Good as 'murder' before investigation concludes

Jonathan Turley
Jonathan Turley calls out Jacob Frey for 'reckless' reaction to ICE shooting Video

Jonathan Turley calls out Jacob Frey for 'reckless' reaction to ICE shooting

Law professor Jonathan Turley joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis that left one woman dead and the varying responses from local and federal officials.

"It was an outright murder." Those words from Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) were echoed by Democratic leaders from coast to coast almost immediately after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, 37, as she sped toward him in a vehicle. Goldman has become the Madame Defarge of American politics — the character from Charles Dickens' "A Tale of Two Cities" who knitted as she gleefully called for the heads of aristocrats and counterrevolutionaries during the French Revolution.

Goldman has made a career of dismissing due process for his political opponents while engaging in willful blindness toward the conduct of his allies. He has denied the existence of Antifa as an organization, while also claiming he has seen no evidence of an increase in attacks on ICE officers.

He apparently needed no further proof to declare this officer a murderer: "It was an outright murder. This officer needs to not only be fired and suspended but — based on the video — charged."

DEMOCRATS LOOK AT DEFUNDING ICE, IMPEACHING NOEM AFTER MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTING

The video does not establish such a claim. Under governing case law, an officer may use lethal force when facing an imminent threat to his life or the lives of fellow officers or third parties.

Jonathan Turley: As of now, this is a stronger case supporting the officer Video

In this case, the officer had a fraction of a second to decide whether to fire his weapon after Good sped toward him. Good appears to have been attempting to flee the officers, and flight alone is not a justification for lethal force. However, when a suspect accelerates toward an officer, the vehicle may be treated as a weapon, permitting the use of lethal force in self-defense.

Goldman is fully aware that past case law supports the officer in this case. However, he is also aware that he is facing a Mamdani-backed socialist, Brad Lander, a popular local politician. Goldman is escalating his rhetoric to appeal to the radical left — from promising impeachments to calling for this officer’s prosecution. This officer is no longer treated as a human being; he is a prop to be used for political gain. If he has to go to jail to secure a third term for Goldman, he is viewed as a small price to pay.

ICE-involved shooting prompts mass protests Video

Others have joined the murder mantra, including Mamdani, who declared, "This morning, an ICE agent murdered a woman in Minneapolis — only the latest horror in a year full of cruelty."

PHOTOS RELEASED OF RENEE NICOLE GOOD, THE US CITIZEN KILLED BY ICE IN MINNESOTA

Mamdani has insisted that he would focus on retaining existing NYPD officers rather than adding more. That promise rings hollow when he signals that officers cannot expect his support if they are involved in controversial shootings. The mayor immediately joined the mob, dismissed the need for an investigation, and declared the officer a murderer.

In an age of rage, the loudest and angriest voice is king.

That was evident in the profane, unhinged diatribe of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who immediately not only declared the officer a murderer but called claims of self-defense "bullsh*t" and told ICE to "get the f–k out" of the city.

When many of us denounced his conduct, he mocked his critics by apologizing if his profanity "offended their Disney princess ears."

WAR ON BADGES: HOUSE GOP TARGETS ANTI-POLICE RHETORIC AMID ICE ATTACKS

Gov. Tim Walz followed suit. As his head of public safety insisted that officials would not speculate on the outcome of the investigation, Walz stood beside him, declaring that Good was killed for no reason and portraying ICE as terrorizing the state. Walz previously denounced ICE as "Donald Trump’s modern-day Gestapo … scooping folks up off the streets … being shipped off to foreign torture dungeons." Ironically, he then added that these people have "no chance to mount a defense." That concern, apparently, does not extend to members of law enforcement.

Dem leaders condemn Minnesota shooting, blast Noem as 'liar' Video

Goldman, Mamdani, Frey, and others are traffickers in rage, feeding an addiction in the hope that mobs will propel them to greater power. Law enforcement officers are simply expendable when political advantage is at stake.

Democrats showed the same cynical calculation in condemning border agents falsely accused of whipping migrants at the Texas border. Even after videotape refuted the claim, leading Democrats and much of the media continued to push the narrative. The agents were subjected to more than a year of abuse before being cleared.

There is a method to this madness. As Madame Defarge assured her husband, they must ignore the cost to others because "Nothing that we do is done in vain. I believe, with all my soul, that we shall see triumph."

Democrats may indeed "see triumph" through rage politics. However, history shows that today’s revolutionaries often become tomorrow’s reactionaries. Goldman is already facing a challenge from the left that he is not radical enough. Feeding a nation of rage addicts can prove a dangerous business when someone inevitably offers purer, cheaper highs.

For now, however, no one will out-rage Goldman and his allies. They remain on a political hair trigger, eager to find triumph in the tragedies of our times.

Jonathan Turley is a Fox News Media contributor and the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University.  

He is the author of the forthcoming "Rage and the Republic: The Unfinished Story of the American Revolution" on the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.

He is a nationally recognized legal scholar who has written extensively in areas ranging from constitutional law to legal history to the Supreme Court. He has written over three dozen academic articles that have appeared in a variety of leading law journals.

Professor Turley also served as counsel in some of the most notable cases in the last two decades including the representation of whistleblowers, military personnel, former cabinet members, judges, members of Congress, and a wide range of other clients.

Professor Turley testified more than 50 times before the House and Senate on constitutional and statutory issues, including the Senate confirmation hearings of cabinet members and jurists such as Justice Neil Gorsuch. He also appeared as an expert witness in both the impeachment hearings of President Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

Professor Turley received his B.A. at the University of Chicago and his J.D. at Northwestern. In 2008, he was given an honorary Doctorate of Law from John Marshall Law School for his contributions to civil liberties and the public interest. 

