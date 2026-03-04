MARK HALPERIN: Is Democrat James Talarico the real deal — or Beto 2.0 headed for a Texas flop?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hope can indeed be a dangerous thing.

State Rep. James Talarico said just that on Tuesday night — "A little bit of hope is a dangerous thing" — and he meant it as a call to action, a summons to the faithful. But the line lingers in the Texas air for a different reason. Democrats are about to invest a great deal of time, money and, yes, hope in the notion that a young state legislator from Round Rock is the man who will break a nearly four-decade winless drought for his party in the Lone Star State.

Hope can animate. It can also delude.

For Democrats, the drought is real. No Democrat has won a statewide race in Texas since 1994. Ann Richards is a memory. The Bush era came and went. The Tea Party rose. Donald Trump remade the GOP. Beto O’Rourke flashed and faded. And still the red wall has held, impregnable.

Now comes Talarico — youthful, fluent, quick on his feet, comfortable quoting Scripture and cable news soundbites in the same breath. The media love him. He wowed Joe Rogan in a long-form podcast appearance that had Democrats texting one another links with exclamation points. He has raised serious money. He has shown a knack for turning controversy into currency, deftly parlaying a late-night fracas involving Stephen Colbert into fundraising fuel and free exposure.

His primary victory over Rep. Jasmine Crockett stunned some Democratic insiders. Crockett had higher national name recognition, a strong base in Dallas and an endorsement from Vice President Kamala Harris that many assumed would prove decisive. It did not. The Harris imprimatur did not propel Crockett over the top. Talarico won — not narrowly, not ambiguously, but convincingly enough to signal that something real is happening inside his party.

And yet.

‘STRAIGHT OUTTA CONGRESS’: TOP PROGRESSIVE CONCEDES RACE AFTER VIRAL MOCKERY FOR ‘EMBARRASSING’ DEFEAT

Meanwhile, on the Republican side, Sen. John Cornyn finished just ahead of Attorney General Ken Paxton in their primary, forcing a runoff that will define the race as much as anything Democrats do. Most veteran Texas political handicappers in both parties believe Cornyn would beat Talarico in November. Cornyn is known, funded, battle-tested and capable of running a disciplined campaign with national help. The Senate Republican apparatus would line up behind him in an instant.

Views are more mixed about what would happen if Paxton were the nominee. Paxton carries baggage — legal troubles, ethics questions and a long trail of scandal headlines. Democrats salivate at the prospect. They see a path: suburban Republicans uneasy with Paxton, independents turned off by drama, Hispanic and Black voters, and a well-spoken Democrat talking about faith and fairness.

But even here, hope may be doing more work than math.

TEXAS SENATE PRIMARIES EXPLODE AS CORNYN WARNS PAXTON COULD COST GOP MAJORITY, DEMOCRATS CLASH OVER RACE

Because Democrats intoxicated by Talarico’s rise are overlooking an inconvenient truth: He is a liberal. Not a moderate in centrist clothing. Not a triangulator. On issue after issue — abortion, gun control, the border, climate, LGBTQ rights, taxes — he sits comfortably on the left flank of his party. In some respects, he appears to be more liberal than Crockett, whose sharper rhetorical style sometimes obscured a more conventional policy profile.

Hope, untethered from history and arithmetic, can become its own kind of mirage. Democrats once believed Beto O’Rourke would do it. Before that, it was Wendy Davis. Each time, the money poured in, the national media swooned and Texas Republicans quietly counted votes.

Talarico’s slick media performances and professions of faith — he is open about his Christianity and speaks often about moral purpose — have created an image of a post-partisan bridge figure. But opposition research is coming. It always does. Republicans are already compiling footage, floor speeches and votes. They are digging into his issue positions and his personal life. December’s story detailing his social media interactions with OnlyFans models and prostitutes will surely not be the last unflattering headline resurrected in a general election.

Texas is not Manhattan or Malibu. It is Houston’s energy corridors, the Rio Grande Valley’s shifting politics, the fast-growing suburbs of Dallas and Fort Worth and the small towns where cultural conservatism still hums beneath the surface. Democrats have made gains in the suburbs, yes, and Tuesday’s results suggest a return of the Hispanic vote toward Democrats. But statewide victory requires threading a very narrow needle — expanding the urban base, holding suburban converts, winning Hispanics decisively and cutting into rural Republican margins without frightening culturally moderate voters.

TEXAS DEM WHO SAID GOD IS ‘NONBINARY’ NOW SAYS ATHEISTS ARE MORE ‘CHRIST-LIKE’ THAN CHRISTIAN COLLEAGUES

That is a high-wire act for any Democrat. It is especially so for one with a reliably liberal record and a personal blank slate about to be filled in by super PAC ads.

On the Republican side, the calculation is cold and clear. The smart money says Donald Trump will overcome his friendship with Paxton and ultimately side with Cornyn, heeding the advice and pleading of top political aides aligned with the incumbent, as well as Senate Republican allies like Majority Leader John Thune. The reasoning is simple: Endorse Cornyn, likely save the seat and avoid spending tens of millions of dollars in a brutal runoff and then in a divisive general election at a time when every seat — and every dollar — counts.

Trump understands power. So do Senate Republicans. A lost Texas seat would not just be a headline; it would be a body blow.

Which brings us back to hope.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Talarico’s rise is real. His talent is undeniable. He has given Texas Democrats something they have not had in a long time: a candidate who feels fresh rather than recycled, fluent rather than flustered, devout without being dour. In a politics that often seems exhausted, he looks energized.

But hope, untethered from history and arithmetic, can become its own kind of mirage. Democrats once believed O’Rourke would do it. Before that, it was Wendy Davis. Each time, the money poured in, the national media swooned and Texas Republicans quietly counted votes.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"A little bit of hope is a dangerous thing," Talarico said.

He meant it as inspiration. In Texas politics, it may prove prophetic.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM MARK HALPERIN