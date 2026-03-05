I’m the only man in America who wants to keep daylight saving time

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Every March, we grumble, we groan, we post memes about "losing an hour," and we collectively curse daylight saving time. Lawmakers threaten to abolish it. Health experts warn about sleep disruption . Social media treats it like a national injustice. As for me? I love it, and I look forward to it because it makes me better.

People look at the time change all wrong. What if it’s not an attack on our routines, but a gift?

I don’t just study time. I’ve had to master it. I spent 20 years in the U.S. Navy operating in high-stakes environments where conditions changed without warning and hesitation wasn’t an option. Today, I see daylight saving time as something most civilians completely miss: a built-in annual stress test for our lives.

In the Navy, we never waited for perfect conditions. We adapted. We executed. We moved. Losing an hour of sleep isn’t a crisis. It’s controlled adversity. I call it "tactical discomfort," a low-stakes exercise in psychological flexibility. If a one-hour shift derails your entire week, the problem isn’t the clock. It’s fragility. We talk endlessly about resilience in America. Here’s a chance to practice it.

Daylight saving time is also the ultimate pattern interrupt. Most of us operate on autopilot. Same wake-up time. Same commute. Same habits. Same excuses. The clock change violently pulls us out of rhythm. It forces a manual override of our sleep, our schedule and our mornings. Instead of resenting that disruption, we could use it.

There are 168 hours in every week. The time shift is the one moment each year when the entire country is prompted to re-examine how those hours are spent. It is, quite literally, a blank slate. Audit your mornings. Kill a bad habit. Add a workout. Reclaim an hour from doom-scrolling. Growth rarely happens in comfort, and comfort is exactly what routine provides.

There’s also a psychological dimension we overlook. The spring shift is a symbolic boundary. It marks the end of winter’s hibernation and the beginning of longer evenings and renewed energy. Humans respond to signals and seasons. The artificial movement of the clock becomes a mental pivot. It’s permission to shift gears, reset priorities and step into a higher-output version of ourselves.

EXPERTS REVEAL EXACT BEDTIME THAT COULD PREVENT LATE-NIGHT ‘SECOND WIND’ INSOMNIA

We don’t need perfection to reset. We need a trigger. This is one.

In a fractured culture, the time change still comes surprisingly close to a nationwide ritual . While a few places opt out, most of the country, including red states, blue states, urban and rural areas, moves the clock together and feel the same shift in routines at the same time. Time, after all, isn’t just biological. It’s social. It’s an agreement. And twice a year, much of America participates in that agreement in near-unison around something that has nothing to do with politics.

That’s not trivial. It’s connective tissue.

ALWAYS RUNNING LATE? THE REAL COST TO YOUR RELATIONSHIPS MAY SURPRISE YOU

Then there’s the practical benefit hiding in plain sight: safety. For decades, the clock change has served as a recurring reminder to check smoke detector batteries and refresh emergency kits. Without that built-in annoyance, countless households would forget. What we treat as inconvenience doubles as a life-saving prompt.

The truth is that the time change doesn’t make us tired. Our habits do. It doesn’t steal an hour. It exposes how loosely we guard the other 167.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

There are 168 hours in every week. The time shift is the one moment each year when the entire country is prompted to re-examine how those hours are spent.

In the military , you don’t get to blame the sun. You master your schedule regardless of it. The civilian world, by contrast, often treats time as something that happens to us. We become victims of the clock instead of owners of the week.

Daylight saving time offers a different mindset: Adapt faster. Reset deliberately. Leverage disruption. You can complain about losing an hour, or you can use it to gain momentum.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Twice a year, the world hands us a controlled disruption . A stress test. A reset button. A national synchronization event. A safety reminder. A psychological pivot.

Maybe the real question isn’t whether we should abolish the time change. Maybe it’s whether we’re disciplined enough to use it.