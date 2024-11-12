GREG GUTFELD: Trump's incoming 'border czar' doesn't care what people think of him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

So, four years ago, Joe Biden made Kamala Harris the border czar. Then, when she did nothing, the legacy media insisted she never was the border czar, as if we were the ones with dementia. After four years of chaos at the southern border and illegal alien criminals creating havoc on America's streets, President-elect Donald Trump announced that Tom Homan, his former director of ICE, will be the new border czar. He'll be in charge of all deportation of illegals back to their countries of origin. Of course, this won't be popular among the usual suspects, but I wonder if Homan cares what people think about him, especially on the left.

TOM HOMAN: Frankly, I don't care what people think about me, especially on the left. So I don't care what anybody's opinion is on illegal immigration. When you create a crisis this big, all these other bad things happen. I don't care if you're Republican or Democrat or Independent. Border security is national security.

So he doesn't care what people think of him. Just look at him. Do you doubt him? I mean, look up the phrase "doesn't give a f---" and you're going to find that picture. I mean he'll make migrants turn back just by glaring at them. I'm scared. He scares me and I'm a citizen! But it's clear he's not angling for his next job, just the one he's been hired to do right now – and the sooner, the better.

Millions of illegal aliens flooded our southern border over the past four years because Joe welcomed them like they weren't his fifth grandchild. They got debit cards, hotel rooms, even the option of sex changes in prison, no less. Hell, even I would take the sex change. I mean, it's free. I don't want it but it's free. I like free stuff. But if they listened to the incoming president then, and he didn't even speak English, I bet they'll listen to this one now.

It's possible that millions will leave on their own just out of fear of getting arrested. You know, like a lot of us do at Kudlow's house right before animal control arrives. So how will the opposition respond? As always, with language. And it's all about the mass.

CNN'S ABBY PHILLIPS: The mass deportations that Donald Trump has promised.

CNN'S KAITLAN COLLINS: The mass deportation pledge that Trump has promised this time around.

TRUMP SAYS MASS DEPORTATIONS ‘NOT A QUESTION OF A PRICE TAG’

CNN'S ERIN BURNETT: Trump's new border czar, who will be tasked with carrying out Trump's mass deportation promises.

CNN CORRESPONDENT: The plans for mass deportation.

CNN'S JAKE TAPPER: How Trump will fund this mass deportation plan.

THE VIEW'S ANA NAVARRO: A lot of people thought that when he talked about mass deportations, he wasn't being serious. He was absolutely serious. What it means is grandmothers, what it means is brothers and aunts, what it means is abuelos and abuelas. It means dreamers. It means your family members.

What's Spanish for chill pill? The only dreamer I see is Ana dreaming about eating a box of Oreos. But you see the grift? It's not deportations, it's mass deportations – emphasis on mass. They've done this before. When the left created hate speech, it was to go after speech by leading with hate. When they came up with an assault rifle, it was to go after the gun while playing up the assault. And here it's distract[ing] from deportation by playing up the mass. Which raises the question, can the media tell us the cut-off between mass and not mass?

BIDEN REFUSES TO APOLOGIZE FOR HIGH DEPORTATION NUMBERS DURING OBAMA YEARS

Have they ever given us the difference between mass and just regular old deportations? They never did the math. Then again, no one ever asks and most of them can't count higher than the number of their remaining refills for Zoloft. Somehow, it wasn't mass deportations when Obama did it. You didn't hear the cattle at The View calling him a fascist. Then again, it's hard to understand people when they have a mouth full of field grass.

So what's the answer all you smarty-pants? How many people do you allow in every year? Personally, I say 500. And they must know deep tissue massage and look great in athletic gear. But the number can change every year based on what the country needs and what it can handle. It's not a people question. It's an economic one. Everything in life has limits and amounts. You don't pour a 12 ounce beer into a shot glass and you don't squeeze a circus bear into a size two pair of overalls.

Now, we know that the left understands limits. In California, with smash and grab thefts, they created a $950 threshold. If you didn't exceed it, then it was only a misdemeanor. That's why in California, my book cost $951. It's odd the left are happy to decide how much of a bad thing we could endure, but they're flummoxed by good behavior. So, just for kicks, ask someone – what's the number you're OK with? They can't give you one because they hold your beliefs to absurd standards. When the left gets into power under the guise of centrism, they move easily to the left.

When the right gains power under the same promise of centrism, they cannot move to the right at all, which means any action to gain control of the border will be defined as intolerable, even if it's pure common sense. Which is good news for us. We realize nothing we do will be popular, and that's freeing. AOC can cry. The media can call us fascists.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We don't give a f---. You were the guys that threw this kegger while mommy and daddy were on vacation. And now the adults are home and it's time to clean up the mess that you made.