Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump says mass deportations 'not a question of a price tag'

President-elect Donald Trump has promised the 'largest mass deportation' in the nation's history, saying 'we have no choice'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
Donald Trump: 'We are going to start the largest mass deportation in the history of our country' Video

Donald Trump: 'We are going to start the largest mass deportation in the history of our country'

Former President Trump discusses his plan to address the ongoing border crisis in 2024 at Mar-a-Lago press conference.

President-elect Donald Trump, who plans to carry out mass deportations once he returns to the Oval Office, told NBC News that the effort is "not a question of a price tag."

"It's not a question of a price tag. It's not — really, we have no choice. When people have killed and murdered, when drug lords have destroyed countries, and now they’re going to go back to those countries because they’re not staying here. There is no price tag," Trump said when questioned about his plan's cost, according to the outlet.

Prior to winning the election, Trump promised to initiate the "largest mass deportation" in U.S. history.

Immigration was the second-most important issue to voters, according to the Fox News Voter Analysis, and Trump won 88% of voters who ranked it as their top issue.

‘LIBERATION DAY’: WHAT TO EXPECT FROM PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP ON BORDER SECURITY, IMMIGRATION

Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Lancaster Airport on Nov. 3, 2024 in Lititz, Pennsylvania. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Now that he has secured a decisive victory in the 2024 White House contest, he will have the opportunity to fulfill his pledge after taking office next year.

Trump earned an Electoral College blowout, shellacking Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race, winning states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan that he previously won in 2016 but then lost in 2020.

The president-elect has announced that his campaign manager, Susie Wiles, will serve as his chief of staff.

NEW YORK DEM WARNS ‘VILIFYING VOTERS OF COLOR AS WHITE SUPREMACISTS’ PUSHES ‘THEM FURTHER INTO TRUMP’S CAMP'

Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at the PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 4, 2024 in Pittsburgh. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected," he said in a statement. 

"It is a well deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history," Trump noted.

Trump has spoken to various world leaders since winning earlier this week.

TRUMP NAMES SUSIE WILES AS FIRST FEMALE WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF IN HISTORY

Susie Wiles and Donald Trump

Susie Wiles speaks with former President Donald Trump after he was declared the winner during an election night watch party at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, in the early hours of Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

He has also spoken to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics