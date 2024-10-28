GREG GUTFELD: The Donald Trump effect has exposed another lying fraud

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

So, Trump is, by most accounts, leading in the polls. Suddenly Hispanics are calling voting Republican "mucho caliente," which in English translates to very hot or Greg Gutfeld. The Jewish vote may go more Republican than any time since Ronald Reagan, which is weird since Trump is Hitler.

And a series of so-called conservatives have either been relegated to the nut house or revealed themselves as self-centered phonies. Exhibit A, The Washington Post's conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin. Rubin's a long-time WaPo columnist who's claimed to be conservative for years, but even for years before, she was anything but. As a labor lawyer for decades, she was described as a "straight ahead Hollywood lib." Still, with great fanfare, the Post welcomed her aboard as their token righty. A female conservative?! It was like finding a BLM member who's into Dave Matthews. So here is the Post's vaunted conservative speaking on MSNBC.

JENNIFER RUBIN: The person who is incoherent and unable to string together a sentence is not President Biden, it's former President Trump. We have an entire political party that is devoted to a criminal defendant, someone who tried to overthrow our democracy. We have a party that has betrayed America. I think it's malpractice for the journalistic troops not to begin asking questions about Trump's sanity, his mental and emotional status. He sounds nuts.

Yeah, she's a conservative, and I'm Lizzo's late night booty call. Could be. Once again, the Donald Trump effect has exposed another lying fraud. Last week, Rubin took to her X account to support L.A. Times editorial board members who resigned because that paper wouldn't endorse Kamala. Brava, Rubin writes in response to one woman quitting. "That is courage. And shame on her boss for not joining her." "Bravo, all respect," she says to another, and then added, "Where are the rest of them?"

Now, apparently, self-awareness is not Rubin's strong point, because literally, as Rubin was writing that, her own paper was also refusing to endorse Kamala Harris while still signing Rubin's paychecks, which clearly she doesn't spend on hair and makeup. But maybe she doesn't even read that rag, the one that she works and writes for. So now both the editorial board and its union members at WaPo revolted. But what of the revolting Rubin, who shamed LA Times writers for not quitting?

Where is her own resignation letter, you googly-eyed, snaggle face. Or does playing fake conservative pay too well? But hey, if you resigned, I'm sure there's room for you in the oats filled trough at The View. But we know she won't. This woman is about as authentic as the meat at Arby's. But it's not just about Rubin, who, in truth, really doesn't matter. Fact is, Trump is forcing all these people into showing who they really are. From fakes like Rubin to Democrat operatives at the L.A. Times and The Washington Post posing as journalists. It's like Trump flipped on the light in the kitchen at 2 in the morning, and all these cockroaches went scurrying every which way. Although, over at CNN, captain poppin fresh pulls out a new phrase.

CNN'S BRIAN STELTER: The overarching story here is about a concern that billionaires like Bezos might be rolling over and appeasing Donald Trump even before the Election Day actually rolls around. This is known by some scholars as anticipatory obedience. The idea that some people obey in advance to curry favor with aspiring authoritarians.

Somebody has Wikipedia. "Anticipatory obedience." Sounds like Stelter when he finds a Big Mac on the street. Trump, you see, is like political truth serum. All those people who spent years saying their journalism is purely objective now come out and rage that their office didn't pick a side.

But while all this nonsense is going on, Trump is working harder than Joy Behar's flea and tick collar. He did a three-hour interview with Rogan on Friday. Just imagine either Joe or Kamala doing that.

Three hours? That's how long it takes Joe to empty his bladder and that's with the Visiting Angel milking him. Sorry. I don't even know if that's how it works. Just how long would it take Kamala to answer a yes or no question? She's about as quick on her feet as Daniel Day-Lewis and my left foot. Trump also did a rally here in Manhattan, a city bluer than a Smurf's balls on prom night, where noted white supremacists, the New York Knicks, played tonight. Must have been hard to see under all those hoods. But much to MSNBC's sadness, no Nazis. If they want to hear "death to the Jews," they'll have to take the subway uptown to the Columbia campus.

But inside the arena, there's no rage. The vibe was celebratory. The Trump effect once again showing the country who people really are. They're making America great again while Kamala's cronies are making updates to their resumes. I hear they're hiring at McDonald's. Maybe the Veep could put in a good word for you.