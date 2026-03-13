BROADCAST BIAS: Networks hide the ‘M’ word after Muslim terror attack

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Journalists inside our broadcast networks have a sensitivity to any criticism of radical Islam, bred by their loathing of conservatives. The term "Islamophobia" is on their lips when anyone recalls anything from 9/11 to people chanting "Death to America." When a violent or potentially event unfolds, they’re hoping the assailant isn’t Muslim, as happened after an attempted terror attack this week.

When Muslim Army doctor Nidal Hasan shot up Fort Hood in 2009, killing 13, Newsweek’s Evan Thomas proclaimed on televised pundit roundtable: "I cringe that he’s a Muslim. I mean, because it inflames all the fears. I think he’s probably just a nut case. But with that label attached to him, it will get the right wing going." NPR’s Nina Totenberg chimed in: "It really is tragic that he was a Muslim."

That reflex certainly applied to the March 7 protests outside Gracie Mansion, where New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani lives. Two Muslim teenagers turned up at an anti-Islam protest with homemade bombs, and the broadcast networks were extremely reluctant to describe them with the "M word."

On Saturday’s "World News Tonight," on ABC, anchor Linsey Davis was brief, describing "two people arrested after a suspicious device went off during an anti-Muslim protest here in New York. The protests outside Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s residence, prompting counter-protesters to show up as well. Two were arrested for allegedly throwing what is believed to be a smoke bomb. No injuries reported." Thrown by whom? The anchor didn't specify. And it certainly didn't turn out to be a "smoke bomb." It was a potential mass casualty event.

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On Sunday morning, ABC’s "Good Morning America" was even vaguer, with Gio Benitez reporting "the FBI’s joint terrorism task force is now investigating suspicious devices thrown during a protest as possible acts of terrorism." Here again, it's a maddeningly passive phrasing of "devices thrown." Thrown by whom?

Later in the show, ABC’s Janai Norman recounted: "Police say two suspicious devices were found. Jars filled with nuts, bolts and screws, and a hobby fuse. They say one protest of about twenty people was organized by far-right, anti-immigrant figure Jake Lang. About 125 people were part of the counter-protest."

So, one side is "far-right" and "anti-immigrant," and the other can’t be identified with an ideological or religious affiliation. That report was so vague you might think the Lang group threw the bombs.

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NBC "Sunday Today" host Willie Geist at least seemed to get the targeting right: the "incendiary devices" were thrown "towards a small group of anti-Islam protesters led by a right-wing influencer."

On Sunday night’s "CBS Evening News," anchor Jericka Duncan again meandered around it: "Tonight, the FBI is investigating two men after an explosive device with bolts and screws was thrown into a crowd. It happened in New York City on Saturday during a protest that turned violent outside the mayor’s official residence." Who turned it violent?

CBS reporter Shanelle Kaul identified Mamdani as a Muslim, but not the assailants. They were just "two men," she repeated. Viewers could get a clue when the teens were identified as Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi, but Kaul blamed the incident on the "anti-Islam demonstration led by Jake Lang … a pardoned U.S. Capitol insurrectionist who has frequently sought out political confrontations in the months after President Trump gave him clemency." Lang served four years in prison after wielding a baseball bat on January 6.

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On Monday morning, ABC’s Aaron Katersky again tagged right-wing extremists. The bombs were thrown "during the chaotic, dueling protests that were started by far-right provocateur Jake Lang under the banner, ‘Stop the Islamic takeover of New York City’ that Mamdani denounced as ‘rooted in bigotry and racism.’" Katersky then added the bomb plotters "told investigators they had watched ISIS propaganda videos and were there to defend Muslims."

On Monday’s "Today" program on NBC, reporter Sam Brock relayed that "both men allegedly made pro-ISIS statements during their arrest," but Brock tied the crowds to WABC’s "polarizing talk show host" Sid Rosenberg for calling Mamdani "a jihadist, before later apologizing." So, it’s not "polarizing" or "bigoted" to favor ISIS and want Jews dead?

So, one side is "far-right" and "anti-immigrant," and the other can’t be identified with an ideological or religious affiliation.

It didn’t improve as the story unfolded. CNN had to pull down a ludicrously florid tweet on Monday about the bomb-plotters, that "Two Pennsylvania teenagers" could have come to New York "for a normal day enjoying the city’s abnormally warm weather." This inspired a wave of satires.

On Tuesday night, CNN primetime host Abby Phillip – followed minutes later by commentator Ana Navarro – wrongly suggested the target of the bombs was Mayor Mamdani. CNN reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere also wrongly tweeted Mamdani was a target. So much for "Facts First" CNN.

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By Wednesday night, Phillip offered a rare on-air correction. On Wednesday’s "CBS Evening News," anchor Tony Dokoupil offered a story on "two heroic New York City Police officers who were just steps away from a smoking improvised bomb on Saturday, an attempted terror attack, according to the FBI." Jericka Duncan told the story of Aaron Edwards and Luis Navarro jumping into the breach to prevent a deadly bomb explosion.

Duncan explained "Chief Edwards says the path to this moment started with the 9/11 attacks." Edwards said "I saw just police and first responders rushing to save people, and that inspired me to take the test." But even in this cop-honoring story, the angle of Islamic radicalism just hung in the background. The "M-Word" didn’t emerge.

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These cringing journalists have long assumed that Americans (and especially conservatives) aren’t bright enough to think with nuance, that there are many innocent Muslim Americans who have no motivation toward or connection to terrorism. That’s why they have to skip over troubling facts.

That bias by omission extends to Mayor Mamdani’s record of extremist sentiments on Israel, and recent reports that Mamdani’s wife Rama Duwaji "liked" social-media posts celebrating the slaughter of innocent civilians by Hamas on October 7, 2023. The broadcast networks skipped that, endorsing the mayor’s spin that she’s a "private person." These two are somehow not "far-left" or "bigoted" or extremist.