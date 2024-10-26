Bill Maher mocks newspaper endorsement uproar at WaPo, LA Times: 'It's charming that they think it matters'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher took a swipe at newspapers that believe their endorsement in the presidential race has any impact as uproar over The Washington Post and The Los Angeles Times choosing not to endorse has dominated headlines.

"So I read in the paper today that The Washington Post and The LA Times for the first time ever [are] not endorsing a candidate in this race yet," Maher began the discussion.

"First of all, it's charming they think it matters to anybody. It's hysterical to me," Maher later said. "They think a newspaper editorial is going to change one mind, but in the past, it's what we've done."

The HBO host then shared the "two different theories" he read about, one being "Gen Zers in the office" refuse to back Vice President Kamala Harris for not being progressive enough since "they're all for Hamas," and the other being how both papers are owned by billionaires and that they're the ones making the decision.

While one guest, Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, dismissed the notion that younger staffers are "calling the shots" in what candidates the paper endorses or doesn't endorse, Maher's other guest, CNN commentator Van Jones, chided the papers, saying this is "probably not the election to sit out."

"If this thing goes as badly as it might, in terms of a Trump victory, and then a year from now, two years from now, we're living in a situation where all the things you just described are happening, I don't think anybody's gonna be proud of the fact that they ducked — had nothing to say, no opinion," Jones said.

While Maher later agreed with Jones that paper endorsements matter on a local level, he doubled down on his belief that it would sway him in federal races.

"I don't want to make up my mind on a ballot by what the newspaper is telling me to do, because I don't trust the newspaper. I don't trust anybody," Maher said.

LA Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong told his paper that it would not endorse any candidate in the presidential race, citing divisive times.

Days later, Washington Post CEO and publisher Will Lewis made his own announcement, saying the "Democracy Dies in Darkness" paper wouldn't endorse either and would return to its "roots" while striving to remain independent.

Both papers sparked widespread condemnation from their liberal readers and have even led to resignations of top editors over the decisions.