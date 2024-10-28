USA Today announces it will not endorse in 2024 race following Washington Post, LA Times

USA Today has announced that it, too, is choosing not to endorse any candidate in the 2024 presidential race, following other high-profile newspapers like The Washington Post and The Los Angeles Times.

"While USA TODAY will not endorse for president, local editors at publications across the USA TODAY Network have the discretion to endorse at a state or local level," USA Today spokesperson Lark-Marie Antón told Fox News Digital.

"Why are we doing this? Because we believe America's future is decided locally – one race at a time. And with more than 200 publications across the nation, our public service is to provide readers with the facts that matter and the trusted information they need to make informed decisions," the spokesperson added.

Notably, USA Today previously offered its first-ever endorsement to President Biden in the 2020 presidential election and sided with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016, although stopping short of making an official endorsement in opposition to former President Trump.

This comes just days after both The LA Times and The Washington Post announced it would refrain from offering an endorsement ahead of Election Day.

LA Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong told his paper that it would not endorse any candidate in the presidential race, citing divisive times.

Days later, Washington Post CEO and publisher Will Lewis made his own announcement, saying the "Democracy Dies in Darkness" paper wouldn't endorse either and would return to its "roots" while striving to remain independent.

Both papers sparked widespread condemnation from their liberal readers and have even led to resignations of top editors over the decisions.

Meanwhile, The Post appears to be paying a heavy price as NPR reported that the "Democracy Dies in Darkness" paper has lost more than a whopping 200,000 subscribers since Friday as liberal readers remain outraged that The Post is not endorsing Harris.

Multiple members of the paper's editorial staff have also resigned in protest.