Sen. Joni Ernst: Georgia Senate runoffs -- Let's win the Peach State and save America

The two Senate runoff elections in Georgia on Tuesday will determine the direction of our nation.

As Americans, we are blessed to live in the greatest country on the planet. Our nation was founded on the principles of freedom, liberty, and opportunity—principles afforded to us by generations of men and women who have bled and died to defend them. We should never take them for granted.

If Georgians vote for radical liberal Raphael Warnock and trust-fund socialist Jon Ossoff, they will allow Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to do exactly what he told us he would do: win Georgia and "change America."

What exactly is Schumer’s idea of changing America? The Green New Deal, Washington, D.C. statehood, government-run health care, stacking the Supreme Court with liberal justices, abolishing long-standing Senate procedures and rules – I could go on and on.

This is what the left – including Warnock and Ossoff—is offering. Their radical agenda and plan to change America is far too extreme for Georgia.

These two Senate seats are the only thing standing in the way of the Democrats having unchecked power in our nation’s Capital and truly changing the U.S.A.

We can’t let them do that. Fortunately, my friends and colleagues, Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, are ready to hold the line and keep the Democrats' radical agenda off the table.

I’ve worked with Kelly on important issues to Georgia and Iowa families, like supporting our child care workers, holding China accountable, and securing our supply chains. David and I have teamed up to help lift folks out of poverty and bring broadband to rural areas across Georgia and Iowa. These two patriots have been fighting tooth-and-nail every day to put Georgians first.

Recently, Kelly and David helped secure additional COVID-19 relief for Georgia families, farmers, and small businesses, just as I did for Iowans. They have been steadfast conservatives who have supported President Trump and his agenda every step of the way.

The only way we win these two runoffs is if Georgians VOTE. Iowans, like folks all across this country, are counting on Georgians to hold the line against the radical left and their socialist agenda and to elect Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Tuesday is the day, folks. Let’s win Georgia and save America.

