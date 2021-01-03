Liz Peek: Georgia Republicans, vote against Pelosi and Schumer in Senate runoff races

Listen up, Georgia Republicans!

I get it – you’re exhausted, angry and sick to death of ads warning that only you can fend off a Democrat Socialist Republic.

Here’s the bad news: those ads are true. You have the terrible responsibility, in these last remaining hours, to decide the future of our country. For the sake of the nation and of Georgia, you must get out and vote to elect Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to the Senate.

Let’s make this easy; do you want Democrats to massively raise your taxes? And … do you want your tax dollars bailing out New York and California, which have been demolished by crazy tough-on-business and soft-on-crime policies?

That, my friends, is what’s on the line.

Joe Biden has pledged to reverse President Trump’s tax cuts; if Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., becomes majority leader in the Senate, he will restore the deductibility of state and local taxes, in effect using taxes paid by hard-working Georgians to plug deficits racked up by profligate blue states like New York.

There’s more at stake than taxes. If Jon Ossoff and Rafael Warnock win, and Democrats take control of the Senate on Jan. 5, many of the rights and freedoms you cherish are at risk. Moreover, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Schumer, two dishonest partisans who fought President Trump every moment of the past four years, will run the nation.

Just as President Trump stemmed the downward slide of our great country into mediocrity, that responsibility now rests with you.

Consider how these Senate elections could change your lives.

For instance, the House is set to adopt rules that would, its authors claim, "honor all gender identities" by forbidding the use of words like "mother" or "sister"; going forward, House members could only use terms like "parent" or "sibling." That kind of idiocy can spread like a virus. Do Georgians want their speech censored by left-wing culture warriors?

How about the 49% of you Georgians who live in homes that contain guns? Do you know that Democrats are pushing a law through the House called the Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety Act of 2020, which makes it very tough to buy or sell a gun and removes limitations on the civil liability of gun manufacturers?

Another push by Democrats could lead to so-called "reparations" payments to descendants of people brought to this country as slaves.

If that law were to pass, gun makers could be sued by victims of shootings; the law might well put U.S. gun manufacturers out of business and make our Second Amendment rights a thing of the past.

Democrats are also working to open our borders, with a House bill called the New Way Forward Act, which repeals criminal penalties for illegally entering the country. It also ends mandatory detention for asylum seekers.

That bill is part of Democrats’ long-term push to enable mass in-migration of Hispanics whose U.S.-born children automatically become citizens and, almost as automatically, future Democrat voters.

Another push by Democrats could lead to so-called "reparations" payments to descendants of people brought to this country as slaves. Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee introduced a bill in the House that would "examine slavery and discrimination in the colonies and the United States from 1619 to the present and recommend appropriate remedies."

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris has expressed support for reparations, as a sort of mental health treatment to deal with the ongoing "trauma" of slavery. Trauma induced, it should be noted, more than a century ago.

Biden has backed a preliminary study of the issue, as has Schumer. It is hard to imagine a more divisive proposal; race relations are at a low point. With Democrats pushing this kind of "grievance" agenda, they will only get worse.

And let’s consider voting rights, an issue that hits close to home for Georgians today. The House has passed the For the People Act which, among other things, reduces the ability to remove voters from voter rolls.

Just recently, Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner, sister of unsuccessful gubernatorial candidate and election rights activist Stacey Abrams, ruled in favor of Democrats who challenged the removal of nearly 4,000 people on Georgia voter rolls. Republicans wanted those folks tossed because change-of-address notifications indicate they have moved out of state. Presented with that documentation, local boards of elections voted to scrub those names, but they were overruled.

Elated Democrats called Gardner’s ruling a "blow to GOP voter suppression’; Republicans, who demanded that the partisan judge recuse herself from the case, viewed it as more Democrat-led voter fraud.

The For the People bill, which passed the House more than a year ago and is just waiting for a Democrat-led Senate, would allow criminals to vote, permanently expand absentee voting and voting-by-mail, prohibit purging voter rolls of "eligible" voters (as in the case cited) and in many other ways attempt to advantage Democrat candidates. The bill was designated HR1 in the 2019 term, designating it as a top priority.

Of course, that is not the only tactic Democrats might use to expand their grip on the country. Other ambitions include stacking the Supreme Court, welcoming reliably blue Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., as states, and abolishing the Electoral College. These attempts to profoundly change our nation could only succeed if the Democrats win control of the Senate.

What will Democrats do if they gain unfettered power?

Among other policies, they will make access to full-term abortions the law of the land, push criminal justice "reforms" the likes of which have set once-safe New York City’s murder rate soaring, and eliminate "right-to-work" laws that make Georgia more competitive and has led to state unemployment of 5.7%, much lower than the national average of 6.7%.

That’s a hint of what’s in store if Democrats take the Senate.

Georgia – you can still save yourselves, and this great nation. Please vote for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. We will thank you.

