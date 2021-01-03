Sen. Marco Rubio: Georgia Senate runoffs -- The fate of our nation is in Georgia's hands

In just one day, the fate of the Senate -- and the nation -- will be decided by Georgia voters. While the ballots and votes cast will determine if Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue deserve to be re-elected -- and it’s undeniably clear that they do -- the Georgia runoff elections have far greater implications.

In the first two years of President Barack Obama’s first term, we watched as a unified Congress controlled by Democrats rammed through ObamaCare and other liberal pieces of legislation, confirmed radical nominees to critical executive branch positions and promulgated progressive regulations that harmed our economy and our workers.

Republicans in Congress were powerless to stop this liberal assault on our values and institutions.

It wasn’t until the 2010 elections — when I first ran for Senate — when Americans overwhelmingly rejected Obama’s agenda and took back control of the House that Republicans in Congress could prevent further damage.

If Democratic Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are elected on January 5th, the Democrats’ impending socialist assault on our nation will make President Obama’s first two years in office look moderate by comparison.

If Democrats are successful in the Georgia runoff elections on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will have the power to enact the radical left’s socialist agenda that has become mainstream in today’s Democratic Party. The Green New Deal, socialized medicine with care decided by unaccountable bureaucrats in Washington, European-style taxes on American industry and workers, radical regulations that will harm small businesses, and capitulation to the Chinese Communist Party will all be on the agenda.

And make no mistake, the two Democratic candidates — Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff — have no business representing any state in Congress. Despite the legacy media’s attempts to bury any negative evidence of their checkered pasts, it’s clear that both Warnock and Ossoff are wholly unqualified to be U.S. senators. Georgia voters would be right to reject their candidacies outright even if the balance of the Senate wasn’t on the ballot.

Since President Trump’s victory in the 2016 election, Republicans in Congress have worked with the administration to pass historic tax cuts for workers, families, and small businesses.

We have made progress in holding the Chinese Communist Party accountable for its continued assault on American workers and businesses. And we have confirmed a new generation of well-qualified nominees to our nation’s judicial system who believe in the rule of law and the Constitution.

Of course, the legacy media would have every American believe that the last four years have been a disaster. But no amount of hit pieces, negative articles, or tirades from cable "news" anchors can erase what our strong, conservative Republican majority has been able to accomplish.

Georgia voters are quite literally our nation’s last line of defense in protecting this legacy.

On January 5th, the entire nation will be watching. If Georgians believe in our democracy and our nation’s institutions, they will reject Warnock and Ossoff. And in so doing, they will give Senate Republicans the power to prevent the socialist onslaught that the radical left is actively planning.

