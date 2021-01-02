Sen. David Perdue: Georgians should vote for me & Sen. Loeffler to stop Dems’ radical socialist agenda

In May 2019 I took the stage at the Georgia Republican State Convention and stressed the importance of never allowing the road to socialism to run through our state, but it was then difficult to imagine the massive responsibility before us today.

Georgia has become the center of the political universe and the people of our state are now the last line of defense in the fight for the future of this country.



If Democrats prevail in the U.S. Senate runoff elections Tuesday they will have the control of Congress they need to impose their radical, socialist agenda on the American people. My fellow Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and I are working tirelessly each day to defeat our opponents so that doesn’t happen.



Kelly is running against radical extremist Raphael Warnock, who has called police officers thugs, insulted our nation’s military service members, and has yet to explain his troubling connection to communist dictator Fidel Castro. My opponent, Jon Ossoff, is Mr. Warnock’s far-left sidekick.



Ossoff, who has been plotting a career in politics since he was in grade school, speaks often about honesty, transparency, and putting people before politics — but he’s failed to live up to his own rhetoric.



As Georgia’s families and small businesses were being ravaged this year by COVID-19’s devastating economic impacts, Ossoff mocked critical relief programs like the Paycheck Protection Program that saved more than 1.5 million of jobs at over 174,000 Georgia businesses.

When more relief was needed, Ossoff told Georgians he didn’t want to "get bogged down in the details" and encouraged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. to delay additional aid until after the election.



Ossoff has also put his own interests ahead of Georgians by concealing his financial ties to the Chinese Communist Party and then lying about it — all to avoid political embarrassment.



What should be most frightening to Georgia families, however, is that Ossoff has spent his campaign welcoming the support of far-left liberals like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., making clear that he would serve as a rubber stamp for their destructive policies.



What would that mean for you? Sky-high taxes, illegal immigrants voting, police defunded, our proud military gutted, private health insurance eliminated, small business out of business, and our Supreme Court packed.



This radical agenda was once found only on the fringes of American politics. But make no mistake: Jon Ossoff supports it, and if he wins, he will be the vote Democrats need to turn these bad ideas into law.



Sending Kelly and me back to the Senate is the only way to hold the line against this socialist takeover and ensure that all the accomplishments President Trump and I worked on together for the last four years remain intact. And there are many conservative victories we need to protect.



I have been proud to work with the president to transform our federal judiciary for generations to come, voting to confirm three well-qualified Supreme Court justices who will follow the Constitution and won’t legislate from the bench.



Undoing the crippling cuts from the Obama administration, I helped President Trump rebuild our military, as we both delivered on our campaign promises to obliterate ISIS.



Before China sent us COVID-19, President Trump and I cut taxes and slashed regulations, creating the greatest economy the world has ever known, and I promise I’ll never stop fighting until we do it again.



The choice is simple: we can continue this success or we can hand Congress over to the radical liberal mob that will take this country down a path from which we may never recover.



The stakes could not be higher to make certain that the road to socialism never runs through Georgia. If we win this election, we save America. We’re counting on Georgians from Hahira to Hiawassee to make their voices heard at the ballot box on Tuesday and keep our country great.

