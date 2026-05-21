DAVID MARCUS: Top Trump foe Dan Goldman is getting trounced, amd it's delicious

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The country met Rep. Daniel Sachs Goldman, D-N.Y., the wealthy scion of the Levi jeans fortune, back in 2019 when he was tapped to be the lead counsel for the first impeachment of President Donald Trump. Since being elected to Congress in 2022, his reputation as an anti-Trump zealot has only metastacized.

So it is shocking, and no doubt in a happy way for Trump, that according to a new Emerson poll, Goldman is trailing in his primary against Democratic Socialist-leaning Brad Lander by over 30 points. In other words, he is getting absolutely smoked.

Goldman must have thought, back when he was leading the charge against Trump, that he had one foot in the White House, but my how the tables have turned.

Fans of the president, and frankly, of the rule of law, cannot be blamed for feeling a bit of schadenfreude at the political demise of the despicable Goldman, who helped to turn Trump’s "perfect" phone call with Ukrainian President Vlodomir Zelenskyy into a pointless national nightmare.

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His Ahab-like obsession with his great orange whale came with him to Congress. In 2023, he told Jen Psaki on MSNBC, that Trump was "destructive to our democracy," and "has to be eliminated." But who is getting eliminated now?

There is perhaps no Democrat alive who has spent more time staring at little red lights and gravely warning that Trump is an existential threat to humanity than Goldman, but in the end, it looks like that is not enough.

As smirk-inducing as the smug Goldman’s humiliation in the polls is, it also tells us some deeper truth about the nature of today’s Democratic Party. Because unlike alleged sex fiend and former anti Trump House member Eric Swalwell, Goldman has no scandal rocking him.

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Goldman isn’t being punished in the polls for anything he did or failed to do. He is no Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who regularly bucks the party with his voice and his votes. No, Goldman’s problem is simply that he’s not a socialist.

Lander, the former failed comptroller of Gotham, has the backing of Mayor Zohran "Madman" Mamdani and his Democratic Socialist machine, and in Goldman’s very White and hyper-educated district, socialism is all the rage.

Now, it might have been possible for Goldman to slip on a Che Gueverra T-shirt and start handing out little red books to stay competitive, except for one thing: Goldman supports Israel.

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Lander, who like Goldman is Jewish, has bowed before the altar of anti-Israel insanity and flip-flopped in obedience from supporting military aid to the Jewish state to opposing it. At least so far, that is further than Goldman will go.

Let’s be clear: In the eyes of many of the most prominent Democrats, from politicians to podcasters, Goldman’s support of Israel is literally considered support of genocide, and this is a reality that more and more pro-Israel and Jewish Democrats are facing.

Goldman would beg nuance from his constituents, to have them understand that his policies on Israel are complex, but where was his sense of nuance when he gave farcially bad interpretations of Trump’s "impeachable" phone call?

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Goldman has never sought to treat Trump or his administration fairly, or to give them a millimeter of benefit of the doubt. So it is fitting that so many Democrats are ready to kick him out the door, no questions asked.

With Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s hand-picked candidate Chris Raab winning his Congressional primary in Philadelphia, and Lander cruising in New York, the socialist ranks among Democrats in Congress is rapidly growing.

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wants to be speaker of the house, but he might wind up more like the general secretary of the Politburo.

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Goldman, like so many Democrats, thought that he could just ignore the growing wave of socialism in his party. He must have believed that meritorious service against Trump would win him enough points to keep his seat.

But gratitude is not a quality that socialists value. The revolution is too important for that. History teaches us that the useful idiots who cover for communism always meet just and unsavory desserts.

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Nobody needs to cry for Goldman. He will go back to his life of wealth of leisure, barring a miracle comeback. But there is reason to worry about the country, as one of our major parties succumbs to socialism.

Sadly, instead of fighting to keep his party sane, Goldman watched it go crazy and said nothing. Now, the crazies are coming for him, and nobody can say that he doesn’t deserve it.