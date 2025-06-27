Left, lefter and leftist: Democrats could be defined by radical, big city mayors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrat Karen Bass is the mayor of Los Angeles who praised Castro upon his death. Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson, of Chicago, recently had a 6.6% approval rating. Now, an avowed socialist, Zohran Mamdani, is likely to be mayor of New York City.

Combined, one in 25 Americans will be "governed" or "ruled" by those three mayors, depending on your point of view. Perhaps, more importantly, will be their combined effect on national politics. In 2026 and 2028, it likely will be said that so goes the cities of LA, Chicago and New York, so goes the Democrat Party. With that dynamic, Americans, overall, might well shift more to the right.

In 2024, according to even the embattled NPR, "Most of the country shifted right in the 2024 presidential election." According to the Economic Innovation Group, "Trump received a larger share of the vote, relative to his 2020 performance, in nine out of every 10 counties. And the shift in his direction was most common in the large urban counties that typically favor Democrats."

Even so, today, America’s largest cities remain nearly unbreakable political Democrat strongholds. Of the 30 largest cities in America, 27 are run by Democrats. The lone exceptions are Dallas, Texas (where the Democrat mayor switched parties in 2023), Fort Worth, Texas, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For the last eight months, in the wake of the 2024 election, the Democrats have been undergoing a very public debate about the soul of their party. The now venerable James Carville has called for the most left among the Democrats, including Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Democrat National Committee vice-chair David Hogg, to split off from the Democrats.

Meanwhile, TV host Bill Maher, a thought-leader of the left, regularly eviscerates the unrelenting march to the left of modern Democrats. Joining him is the ever-thoughtful former Bill Clinton adviser Democrat Doug Schoen.

So, what’s a Democrat Party to do?

The answer is apparently to be defined by three far-left Democrat mayors, who not coincidentally, just happen to be in the three largest media markets in America and whose troubles are and will be on full display for years to come.

For her part, Karen Bass of LA mourned the death of Fidel Castro in 2016, by saying "the passing of the Comandante en Jefe is a great loss to the people of Cuba." Although she later disavowed those comments. She was a featured speaker at the 1993 West Coast Socialist Scholars Conference at the University of California, where the theme was "socialism and empowerment." The theme for one of those events was "socialism and empowerment."

She received a 0% rating from the American Conservative Union. Even California Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters got on the board with 3%, and now-former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi received a 2% score.

The failing city of Los Angeles has been on complete display in America. First, the Los Angeles Fires ravaged the city not long after Bass reduced the budget for firefighting. Despite promising Angelenos a quick rebuild, one home is under construction in the famed Pacific Palisades.

Los Angeles County might well be ground zero for homelessness in America with over 75,000 homeless, with the largest share of them in the city of Los Angeles. "In fiscal year 2024/2025, the city allocated about $961 million to homelessness" according to ABC7.

Today, riots are the headlines from the city of Los Angeles as Bass fights back against the removal of any illegal immigrants from her city.

Despite all her problems, however, Bass still had an approval rating in the mid-30s before the recent LA riots.

As for Chicago, Johnson polled at 6.6% recently. When he took the reins of office, he said, "People put me in charge to change course." So, he steered even more to the left.

He quite publicly has clashed with residents over benefits to illegal immigrants stating that he was not going to "sacrifice the needs of Chicagoans in support of those who wish to become Chicagoans."

According to WTTW in Chicago, "Black alderpeople have said it was deeply painful to see the city spend hundreds of millions of dollars to care for the newest Chicagoans, many of them Latino, while they have lived in neighborhoods that have suffered from disinvestment for decades — with no end in sight."

That takes us to the financial capital of the world – New York City. The Democrats there just nominated Mamdani. He pledged to establish "city-owned grocery stores." How very Soviet.

He promises to "freeze the rent" for New Yorkers. He has promised to spend $65 million on "gender-affirming care." Of course, he will pay for it all with taxes on the rich.

Oh, and he has been deeply criticized for his views on Jews and his lack of condemnation for global intifada.

Finally, his victory was heralded by none other than Sanders and AOC, while Hogg promised that "It’s gonna be fun the next couple years."

The financial capital of the world and a socialist mayor – what could go wrong – other than overcrowding in Florida.

Those three mayors may well be the brightest lights in Democrat policies over the next four years. Because of their locales, especially New York City, they will have huge platforms and will be impossible to ignore.

They may also define the Democrat Party. At the very least, they will magnify the Democrat civil war under way.

Meanwhile, if Republicans truly decide to become the nationwide party of solving the problems caused by big government, they could be the party with the last laugh and the most fun.