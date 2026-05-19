Terrifying fact of Iran war is America is no longer safe from this new threat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a discussion regarding the ongoing "war" with Iran, a former high-ranking U.S. military officer made a point which left me momentarily speechless. That point being: "The UAE and our other allies in the Middle East are better protected via U.S. air defense systems from Iran’s Shahed Drones than the state of Florida."

The reason Florida was brought up was because of Cuba. Much in the news lately as the Trump administration seeks to free the people of that communist nation from decades of totalitarian rule.

As those negotiations go on, the logical question regarding Cuba – which is less than 90 miles off the coast of Florida – becomes: "Has Iran – or any other terrorist organization or U.S. adversary – successfully placed any of its Shahed attack drones within that Communist Island nation?"

As was recently reported on this site in a piece headlined: "Pentagon jumps from $225M to $55B on drones as cheap attacks overwhelm US defenses," the United States and our Department of War might be on the wrong end of the "World War Drone" spectrum.

PENTAGON JUMPS FROM $225M TO $55B ON DRONES AS CHEAP ATTACKS OVERWHELM US DEFENSES

As the lead paragraph of the article rightfully – and shockingly – pointed out: "The Pentagon is seeking roughly $55 billion for drone and autonomous warfare programs in its fiscal year 2027 budget, as battlefield conflicts from the Middle East to Ukraine expose a growing problem: cheap drones are increasingly able to overwhelm costly U.S. defenses."

A "growing problem" indeed. One that is no doubt on the minds of the commanders of the over 20 military bases in Florida potentially in striking distance from Cuba. Most especially those in the Tampa area which is home to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM).

Is the U.S. truly behind the curve in this exponentially evolving theater of battlefield operations? And, if so, by how much?

AI ARMS RACE: US AND CHINA WEAPONIZE DRONES, CODE AND BIOTECH FOR THE NEXT GREAT WAR

More importantly, where does the People’s Republic of China – arguably our No. 1 adversary – stand with its own military drone technology? A China that has already infiltrated operatives – and operations – throughout Central and South America and … Cuba. Countries which could house enemy drones well within striking distance of the United States.

It has been reported that both China and Russia are making massive advances with their autonomous warfighting capabilities. Of major concern is that both adversaries are developing larger "carrier" drones capable of launching smaller attack drones mid-flight.

Carrier drones which would greatly extend the range of such attack drones. Should such carrier drones be infiltrated into the Western Hemisphere, the direct line flight path math to the continental United States is not complicated. It is chilling.

US COULD BURN THROUGH KEY MISSILES IN 'A WEEK' IF WAR WITH CHINA ERUPTS, TOP SECURITY EXPERT WARNS

The good news is that if our military and the Pentagon are behind the drone-warfare curve, they won’t be for very long. Not only has the budget for this cutting-edge technology dramatically increased, the Trump administration seems to be adopting a "Manhattan Project" strategy to catch and then greatly surpass our adversaries.

As they do this, a logical conclusion to be made is that the evolving threat from China is the driving force behind much of the U.S. strategy. With China specifically in mind, critically important questions quickly emerge.

That point being: "The UAE and our other allies in the Middle East are better protected via U.S. air defense systems from Iran’s Shahed Drones than the state of Florida."

As the just completed talks between President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping highlighted, the subject of Taiwan and its potential defense, is a very contentious subject between our two nations. If a conflict breaks out in that area, do we currently have the heavy-lift drone capability to deal with China and its powerful Navy?

UKRAINE CRUSHES PUTIN’S BOMBERS, BUT CAN CHINA AND RUSSIA DO THE SAME TO THE US?

What deterrents are we developing to give China pause from initiating future actions harmful to U.S. interests? Our Navy has already demonstrated that its warships can shoot down Shahed-class drones, but it’s not cost-effective. But drones from Iran or a small terrorist organization are one thing. How will the United States deploy a cutting-edge deterrent to China’s rapidly advancing Navy? Is the Pentagon focusing on the development of its own fleet of UAS (unmanned aircraft system) Carrier drones that can deliver long-range ship-killing missiles capable of getting the attention of the leadership of China?

Next, as this drone warfare technology advances, we must develop drone fleets capable of protecting Air Force bombers – and their human crews -- which will be at increased risk from the drones being developed by China and Russia. But as we do this, we must not lose sight of any threats to the United States right off our coast or emanating from within the Western Hemisphere.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

For that threat, the Pentagon needs to be asking itself what critical lessons can be learned from the ongoing "Drone War" between Ukraine and Russia? Both nations – like Iran – have built millions of relatively cheap, but increasingly more lethal, attack drones. Drones which are not only being acquired by terrorist organizations, but drones which could be launched from Cuba, Mexico or a Central American country into the United States. Or from ships offshore.

By jumping the budget from $225 million to $55 billion, Trump and the Pentagon have demonstrated that they are all over this challenge. But with China and Russia both developing – and potentially placing -- "carrier drones" capable of airlifting long-range missiles off our coast or within our hemisphere, time is clearly of the essence.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Effective drone countermeasures, along with our own fleet of modernized UAS capable of carrying large JASSM missiles, can’t be created fast enough. "Science fiction" has now become a war-fighting fact.

The United States military must become the preeminent drone-fighting force in the world. Our safety depends upon it.