NY Dem wouldn’t back Mamdani for mayor — now Mamdani is backing his challenger

Upon launching his campaign Wednesday morning, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander secured an early endorsement from Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in his congressional challenge against Rep. Dan Goldman.

Lander is jumping into the race for New York’s 10th Congressional District after Goldman did not endorse Mamdani’s mayoral campaign earlier this year. Lander played a pivotal role in Mamdani’s Democratic primary upset in June, as the two candidates used ranked-choice voting to cross-endorse each other and consolidate support against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"Brad’s unwavering principles, deep knowledge, and sincere empathy are what make him a true leader," Mamdani shared in a statement with Fox News Digital. "He has been a trusted ally and partner of mine and I’m proud to support him as I know he’ll continue delivering for those who need government to show up for them the most."

In his Mr. Rogers-style campaign launch video, Lander took a few swipes at Goldman for accepting money from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and criticizing the "oligarchy" who "shouldn't be able to buy a seat in Congress," as Goldman is an heir to the Levi Strauss fortune. His campaign pushed back in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Dan is focused on stopping the Trump administration from what they're doing to immigrant families in his district right now. He’s proud of his progressive record in Congress and will deal with Brad and other challengers in the new year," Goldman campaign spokesperson Maddy Rose said.

Goldman did not endorse Mamdani's mayoral campaign over concerns that he wouldn't do enough to protect Jewish New Yorkers, as he told CBS News New York’s Marcia Kramer.

While Democrats have struggled to land on a cohesive message and identify a clear party leader since losing up and down the ballot in 2024, their commitment to rejecting President Donald Trump's sweeping, second-term agenda has been consistent.

The Democratic Party is seeking to regain congressional control in the upcoming midterm elections in an attempt to thwart Trump's legislative agenda during the last two years of his term.

While Goldman holds a safe, blue district in New York City, Lander is challenging him from the left on the issues, such as the war in Gaza, riding the progressive wave of Mamdani's mayoral victory earlier this year.

Democrats have railed against Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration, where New York City recently became a flash point in resistance to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

On Sunday, Mamdani released a video outlining New Yorkers’ rights during ICE encounters following a recent attempted raid in Manhattan.

Notably, Goldman's campaign emphasized the comparably moderate Democrat's commitment to fighting back against the Trump administration, protecting immigrant families and his "progressive record in Congress."

While still a mayoral candidate, Lander was arrested by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents earlier this year for allegedly assaulting a federal officer. The video of Lander's arrest was featured in his campaign launch video.

"When ICE agents started kidnapping our neighbors, I fought back," Lander said before adding, "While our neighbors are being demonized and attacked, we can put our bodies on the line to protect them."

Video footage of Lander's June arrest appeared to show him hanging onto Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as they escorted a defendant out of immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza, repeatedly asking officials if they had a judicial warrant.

"I will let go when you show me the judicial warrant!" Lander said in the video. "Where is it?! Where is the warrant?!"

Lander was arrested again at 26 Federal Plaza in September after trying to gain access to detention cells there, according to FOX5 NY. He reportedly pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges in relation to that incident.

"Another day with more politicians pulling a stunt in attempt to get their 15 minutes of fame while endangering DHS personnel and detainees. Here are the facts: Brad Lander showed up to 26 Federal Plaza unannounced with agitators and media and proceeded to obstruct law enforcement and cause a scene," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in September.

"He yelled inside the building that he was ‘not leaving’ until detainees were ‘released.’ As a result of the chaos caused by Lander, Federal Protective Service called NYPD, and local police along with federal law enforcement arrested 71 agitators and sanctuary politicians including Brad Lander, two New York State Senators, and nine New York State Assembly Members," McLaughlin added.

As the outgoing city comptroller, Lander notably did not secure a coveted role in the Mamdani administration.

Lander was a fixture of Mamdani's mayoral campaign. From riding side-by-side on city bikes to delivering opening remarks at campaign rallies, Lander consistently fired up Mamdani's base during their joint appearances.

But without the ties to a role in City Hall, a lane opened for Lander to launch a congressional bid as Mamdani's success propels his campaign forward.

Meanwhile, fellow Mamdani-ally New York City Councilmember Chi Ossé forfeited his own congressional primary challenge against House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., before it even started.

"Exploring the possibility of this run was important," Ossé said in a statement obtained by Politico. "As committed, I will not be launching this campaign without the support of the DSA, and so the exploration process has concluded."

Without endorsements from Mamdani and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Ossé's campaign failed to find its footing after he filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission last month for a congressional campaign .

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.