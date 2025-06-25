NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Tuesday, New York City’s Democrat voters chose as their nominee for mayor, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, who ran on a socialist platform that at times made Sen. Bernie Sanders look like an editor at National Review.

Among the insane socialist programs Mamdani has floated are city owned grocery stores just like in Cuba, replacing police with social workers, and a freeze on rents, this goes along with his toxic stance that Israel has no right to exist as a Jewish state.

The cat ladies and wine moms in Park Slope, Brooklyn with the refugees welcome signs in the window will have an extra bounce in their Pilates Wednesday morning at the thought of Zohran Mamdani claiming the moniker Hizzoner, but where does this leave the national Democratic Party?

In poll after poll, and now in the actual election, we saw Comrade Mamdani overwhelmingly winning white college-educated voters and those making over $100,000 a year, while his opponent, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, won convincingly among Black, Latino, and working-class New Yorkers.

This tracks with national woes for Democrats who have been bleeding sections of their traditional base to Trump, such as the Teamsters, and do not have enough white NPR listeners with graduate degrees and pronouns to make up for it.

It is a political realignment that overwhelmingly favors Republicans and Mamdani’s stunning win just makes the problem worse for Democrats.

Since the election of Barack Obama as president in 2008 both of our major political parties have undergone revolutionary shifts. The Democrats were captured by wokeness, and not soon after, the GOP was captured by MAGA. The results have been very different.

Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again program had four core planks: close the border, no bad trade deals, energy independence and fighting the culture war. All of these policies brought the once stiff and unbending GOP closer to the ideological center.

Wokeness has had the exact opposite effect for Democrats. From men in women’s sports, to diversity, equity and inclusion, to tacit support of Islamic terrorists, and to open borders amnesty, the far left has not just moved away from the center, but alienated it.

Outside of our bluest of blue cities, there is little to no appetite for outright socialism of this kind. Most of the country, across the political spectrum looks at this stuff as craziness.

And yet, look at the leading figures in what was once the Party of Jefferson and Jackson. We have the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., the ever-entertaining Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, and here comes, Mamdani, saying "Hold my government-issued beer."

Where are the normal Democrats? Every now and again, to his credit, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.., sticks his bald head up to warn his party against setting its hair on fire over everything Trump does. But where is everyone else?

The primary goal of far-left Democrats, at least right now, is not to win elections nationally. It is to take over their party just as MAGA took over the GOP.

This has to be a wake-up call to moderate Democrats who assumed three weeks ago that Cuomo would rack up a big win for them in the Gotham mayor’s race. Instead, they got a 33-year-old new face of the party who falls somewhere to the left of Chairman Mao.

Mamdani and AOC are in their mid-thirties. They have decades to pull off this coup, even if political realities like donors nudge them now and then towards the middle.

In 1992, then-little-known Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton won the Democratic primary by calling out his own side’s craziness and promising a return to the sensibilities of John F. Kennedy. But on Tuesday, Andrew Cuomo’s similar "return to normalcy" pitch crashed and burned like the Hindenburg in the five boroughs.

If moderate Democrats are going to mount a fight for the soul of their party, they'd better start doing so now, because with every Mamdani their brand moves closer and closer to looking like a hammer and sickle.

Even regularly loyal liberal outlets like The New York Times called out Mamdani as a disaster in waiting, but it didn’t matter. If the lefty media can’t stop crazy progressives, then who can?

Republicans will have reason to rejoice if Democrats can’t tac to the center, but for New York City, there is no joy; fewer than half a million radical leftists have all but elected a socialist to govern a city of 9 million souls, and if Chicago and San Francisco are anything to learn from, it won’t end well.

Time is running out for the old establishment Democrats, and one must begin to wonder if they are ever going to even try to fight back.