Senate Republicans are running out of time to prove they can actually govern

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Republicans spent the last four years convincing voters they understood the stakes at the southern border as they fought to return to power. They promised to restore law and order, fund immigration enforcement and end Washington’s habit of turning procedure into an excuse for national decline. But today’s reconciliation fight is exposing an uncomfortable truth: the clock is ticking, and the GOP still must prove it can convert a clear electoral mandate into governing power.

The immediate fight is whether Senate Republicans can deliver their reconciliation package, which includes critical funding for ICE, Customs and Border Protection, and the broader infrastructure for enforcement. Even with control of Washington and a public mandate to restore law and order, the path is narrow.

North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis unequivocally told colleagues he will oppose the bill yesterday. The Senate parliamentarian has already stripped out the White House and Secret Service security provision, signaling Republicans have little room for division or procedural failure.

This is a litmus test for whether Republicans can govern when the policy priority is clear and the political stakes are enormous. President Trump and Republicans did not win on empty promises. They won because voters demanded results: a secure border, stronger interior enforcement, immediate action against illegal aliens, and an end to the years of deliberate open-border policies under the Biden administration.

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If Republicans cannot deliver the enforcement funding they promised, the political ramifications will extend far beyond one bill. Voters will begin to wonder whether the GOP is better at describing the crisis than solving it.

The danger for Republicans is clear. They spent the last four years exposing the catastrophe under President Joe Biden: millions of illegal immigrants, rising crime, the deaths of American citizens, the explosion of fentanyl and a border crisis that made communities across the country less safe.

The Biden administration deliberately dismantled the safeguards that protected this nation by gutting enforcement, abusing parole authority, weakening deterrence and allowing millions to enter while branding every concern about sovereignty as extremism. But today, the tables have turned. Republicans can no longer blame Biden or Democrats. They must prove they can fix it before voters punish them in the midterms.

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Republicans will own the failure if internal hesitation keeps them from acting. Tillis and a handful of other Republicans may have policy objections that require negotiation, but one point is nonnegotiable: Republicans must secure immigration enforcement funding because it is central to the party’s governing credibility. If they fracture over the tools required to execute the border agenda, Democrats will not need to argue that Republicans are ineffective. Republicans will have made the case against themselves.

Reconciliation may move this package, but Republicans cannot govern this way permanently. If border security is a national emergency, the GOP cannot keep treating the filibuster as a sacred relic while Democrats use it as a permanent veto over the larger enforcement agenda. American lives matter more than Senate tradition.

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Preserving the filibuster becomes a far weaker argument when that rule jeopardizes border enforcement and American safety. Democrats have already made clear that their respect for the filibuster is situational. They have openly entertained ending it for abortion, election law and other progressive priorities. Republicans should not remain the last guardians of a rule their opponents are ready to discard the moment it stands in the way of their next power grab.

Voters will judge Senate Republicans by what they do next. They must pass the reconciliation package without allowing side disputes to endanger immigration enforcement. But the larger question remains: will Republicans use power to deliver on the promises they made, or reduce it to a platform for grandstanding and complaint?

If Republicans cannot deliver the enforcement funding they promised, the political ramifications will extend far beyond one bill. Voters will begin to wonder whether the GOP is better at describing the crisis than solving it.

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The midterms will be a referendum on whether Republicans delivered. Voters will not judge them by speeches blaming Democrats, obscure parliamentarian rulings, or Senate procedure. They are laser-focused on results: a secure border, resources for ICE to remove dangerous illegal aliens and the manpower CBP needs to maintain control.

Voters have never been clearer, and Republicans are running out of time. If they fail on border enforcement, they will prove they wanted the power to campaign, not the responsibility to govern.