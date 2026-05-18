Trump task force is tackling $250 billion in government fraud. It’s just getting started

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For years, the American government failed to protect its citizens from fraudsters, and instead let people, often foreign-born immigrants from the developing world, take advantage of this nation’s generous spirit and bleed its taxpayers dry. Thanks to President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, the American people are learning in real-time that we don’t have to accept this. Like all anti-civilizational forces, putting up with fraudsters fleecing the American taxpayer is a choice. We choose "no more," and the president’s new Anti-Fraud Taskforce is our instrument of justice.

Vance, vice chair of the Anti-Fraud Taskforce, and Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson, are leading an unprecedented whole-of-government effort in the war against fraud. Unlike the Biden administration, Vance has warned that no amount of fraud is too small to prosecute, saying, "We [did] not prosecute fraud in this country if it’s under $1.5 million dollars per year." How absurd and insulting is that? The average lifetime tax contribution of one U.S. citizen is approximately $500,000. Before the task force, the government would simply turn a blind eye to fraud so large it would wipe out the lifetime tax contributions of three Americans!

This is the fundamental difference between the Trump administration and those that preceded it. If you allow chaos, disorder and criminality, however small, the entire system will collapse. But if you refuse to cede any ground to the criminals, you can take back the whole field of battle. And as Trump has said, we are in a war on fraud. Finally, it’s a war we are winning.

Americans deserve better than to be ripped off and deprived of programs designed to help Americans in need. Perhaps this is the most crucial insight Vance brings to this war. The very programs that helped him and his family at their time of greatest need are at risk of becoming insolvent if something urgent isn’t done and done now.

JD VANCE SPEARHEADS 'WAR ON FRAUD,' PROMISES TO ROOT OUT TAXPAYER MONEY 'STOLEN' BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

But going to war requires strategy. Thankfully, the task force has one, and it’s working at unmatched levels. Prior to Trump’s return to office, government agencies waited until fraudsters had already been given a payout before even checking the legitimacy of recipients. Anyone who is familiar with financial prosecutions understands that it’s much easier to police fraud before the money leaves the account.

Previously, the government had a "pay-and-chase" policy, which is idiotic in the extreme. It’s believed that every year the United States loses about $250 billion to fraud but recovers only about $10 billion, a recovery rate of just 4%.

Today, the administration is implementing advanced forensic accounting and fraud detection tools to identify problematic applications before fraudsters are handed a check. Advanced AI tools are being utilized to detect suspicious patterns, inconsistencies and concealment schemes. And they’re targeting more than just Medicare and Medicaid fraud. The task force is also going after high-risk programs like SNAP benefits, student loans and small business loans, to name a few.

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In just two months of operation, the White House’s anti-fraud task force has exposed not millions, but tens of billions of dollars in fraud that should have been used to help needy American children and families. The Department of Justice’s new Fraud Division, led by Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald, has already put fraudsters on notice. They’ve executed 22 search warrants against fraudulent day care centers in Minnesota, including the "Quality Learing Center." They’ve launched a major crackdown in LA against Medicare fraudsters and even secured multi-year prison sentences against fraudsters in a $522 million healthcare scheme.

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz told the vice president in a press conference that he kicked off 800 questionable healthcare providers from the Medicare system, and none of them even bothered to call in to contest the decision!

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Despite the challenges of such operations, billions of tax dollars have already been taken out of the pockets of thieves and returned to the American treasury where they can be used to benefit our own citizens instead of scammers, foreigners and people who hate this country.

Americans deserve better than to be ripped off and deprived of programs designed to help Americans in need.

The vice president’s leadership is sparking a movement in Washington and beyond. The House of Representatives Oversight Committee launched its own Fraud Division led by rising star Texas Republican Rep. Brandon Gill. The Daily Wire exposed a massive fraud scandal in Ohio during an independent investigation. ICE identified 10,000 fraudulent foreign students enrolled in their Optional Practical Training program. The White House’s task force has set an example for combatting fraud, and other leaders are taking note.

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Americans are used to vice presidents getting pet projects put in their policy portfolio, only to see them wither and die on the vine. Does anyone remember Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris as border czar? But instead of offering symbolic gestures and making grand speeches with zero follow through, Vance and Ferguson are doing the opposite. They speak plainly, with unapologetic moral clarity, but they carry a very big and very serious stick.

Putting up with fraud is a choice, and finally, it feels like the American people’s voices are being heard in Washington. We choose no more fraud. Vice President Vance, thank you for choosing America.