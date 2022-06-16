Fox News Poll: Six in ten favor U.S. continuing to provide aid to Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Voters want to keep helping Ukraine fight Russia, even as their sense of the war’s relevancy declines, according to a new Fox News survey.

Six in ten favor the United States continuing to provide weapons (61%) and financial aid (59%) to Ukraine. That’s unchanged since March when a similar number said the U.S. should "be doing more" to help in the fight.

Voters are also not buying White House attempts to tie current gas prices to the war. By an 18-point margin, they say Biden’s policies are more responsible for prices at the pump than Russian President Putin’s actions in Ukraine (50-32%).

And while voters support continued aid to Ukraine, fewer now think what happens there makes a difference at home. Some 78% say the war matters at least some to life in the U.S., down from 85% in both April and March. In addition, the 41% saying it matters a great deal is down 10 points.

The overall 7-point decline comes from a drop in the number of Republicans (-10 points) and independents (-9) thinking Ukraine matters, as views among Democrats mostly held steady (-2).

Three-quarters of Democrats favor sending more weapons and financial aid to Ukraine, compared to around half of Republicans and independents.

Russia invaded Ukraine nearly four months ago (Feb. 24). Since then, the U.S. has spent more than $55 billion dollars on the war -- including an additional $1 billion in weapons and $225 million in humanitarian aid announced Thursday.

When asked which party can better handle foreign policy, voters pick Republicans over Democrats by 8 points. Yet as inflation dominates, foreign policy is a lesser priority these days. Only 1% say it is the deciding issue for their vote in the midterms, while 41% say inflation.

By a 10-point margin, more disapprove (52%) than approve (42%) of how President Biden is handling the response to Russia’s invasion. Even so, of all the issues tested on the survey, that’s his best rating. His marks are lower on border security (-23 points), guns (-27), the economy (-38), and inflation (-48).

Biden’s overall job ratings are the worst of his presidency. While 43% approve, a majority of 57% disapproves. A year ago, he was at a high point: 56% approved and 43% disapproved in June 2021.

Conducted June 10-13, 2022 under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,002 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from a national voter file and spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.

