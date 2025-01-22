Voters back Trump ending DEI programs, poll shows, as federal deadline looms

Just two days into his term, President Donald Trump is making waves in Washington, and a new Fox News poll shows that the voters are behind him. On Monday, President Trump signed an executive order ending federal DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) programs and initiatives.

Almost one-third of voters (29%) agreed that it is "extremely important" that President Trump focuses on getting DEI out of the government. When broken down by party, 44% of Republicans, 16% of Democrats and 24% of Independents want the president to ax federal DEI initiatives.

For this poll, Fox News sampled 1,015 registered voters who gave their answers via landlines, cellphones and online survey links received via text message. The phone numbers were picked at random using a probability proportionate to size method, which means phone numbers are proportionally representative to the number of voters in all regions across the state. The results have a margin of error of ±3 percentage points.

"Individual dignity, hard work, and excellence are fundamental to American greatness," the White House wrote in a statement about the order. "Every man and woman should have the opportunity to go as far as their hard work, individual initiative, and competence can take them. In America, excellence, grit, and determination is our strength."

The federal Office of Personnel Management notified heads of agencies and departments on Tuesday that they must begin taking steps to close all DEI offices by the end of the day on Wednesday, and place government workers in those offices on paid leave.

WHITE HOUSE OPM ORDERS ALL DEI OFFICES TO BEGIN CLOSING BY END OF DAY WEDNESDAY

President Trump’s victory, particularly his winning the popular vote, was seen as a resounding rejection of DEI and "wokeness" overall. One particularly effective ad, which turned out to be devastating for the Democrats, used the tagline "Kamala is for they/them, President Trump is for you." Many voters cited inflation and rising prices, as well as cultural issues, as reasons for backing President Trump.

IS THE WOKE ERA OVER?

On June 25, 2021, just over six months into his presidency, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to "to strengthen the Federal workforce by promoting diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility."

"To further advance equity within the Federal Government, this order establishes that it is the policy of my Administration to cultivate a workforce that draws from the full diversity of the Nation," the 2021 order read. "As the Nation’s largest employer, the Federal Government must be a model for diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility, where all employees are treated with dignity and respect"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DEI became a focus of American cultural wars in 2020, following the death of George Floyd, which sparked a national conversation about race as well as riots that went on for months. Former President Biden would go on to win his election the following November and sign the executive order just over a year after Floyd’s death.