Fox News Poll: After Surgeon General’s alcohol warning, will voters still raise a glass?

Despite widespread voter approval of the U.S. Surgeon General’s advisory on the link between alcohol and cancer, a majority says they won’t skip happy hour, according to a new Fox News survey.

Nearly 8 in 10 voters approve of Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s January 3 recommendation to put cancer warning labels on alcoholic beverages, while 2 in 10 disapprove.

Approval is 70% or higher among almost all demographic groups, with the exception of men ages 45 and over (68%). And support goes above 80% among self-described "very" liberals (85%), women ages 45+ (82%), urban voters and White evangelical Christians (81% each).

Despite the new advisory, two-thirds (66%) say it won’t prompt them to have fewer cocktails, while roughly one-third say it will (31%).

Stock prices for various beer and liquor companies saw a dip shortly after the Surgeon General’s announcement, but it’s unclear when or if the advisory labels will be implemented.

Those most likely to reduce their alcohol consumption because of the notice include Hispanic voters (42%), very liberals (42%), men under 45 (42%), and voters under 30 (40%). Voters with household incomes of $100,000 or more (74%), voters 65 and over (73%), those living in rural areas (72%), and White men (71%) are among those most likely to say they won’t.

The survey, released Thursday, also finds that by just a splash more voters prefer wine (24%) than beer (21%) or hard alcohol (19%). Although the largest number (35%) says they don’t drink alcohol at all -- even when it isn’t dry January. Wine is the most popular choice among women, while for men it’s beer.

Wine drinkers (37%) are more likely to say they will change their behavior because of the Surgeon General’s warning than those favoring beer (26%) and liquor (22%).

Conducted January 10-13, 2025 under the direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News survey includes interviews with a sample of 922 registered voters randomly selected from a national voter file. Respondents spoke with live interviewers on landlines (114) and cellphones (638) or completed the survey online after receiving a text (170). Results based on the full sample have a margin of sampling error of ±3 percentage points. Sampling error associated with results among subgroup is higher. In addition to sampling error, question wording and order can influence results. Weights are generally applied to age, race, education, and area variables to ensure the demographics of respondents are representative of the registered voter population. Sources for developing weight targets include the American Community Survey, Fox News Voter Analysis, and voter file data.