Fox News Poll: An increasing number of voters feel the rich aren’t paying enough

Most Americans think they pay too much in taxes – and the rich don’t pay enough.

With Tax Day approaching, the latest Fox News survey finds 59% of voters think the taxes they pay are too high, down from a record 64% last year. Some 38% think what they pay is about right and just a smidge say too low (2%).

Voters traditionally think their taxes are too expensive, and the lowest recorded in a Fox News survey was 51% in April 2004 when the question was first asked (44% felt taxes were about right at that time, a record).

Partisans across the board think their taxes are too high: Republicans (65% too high), Independents (61%), and Democrats (51%). The drop in those thinking they pay too much comes mostly from Republicans (down 11 points since March 2024) and Independents (-11).

Meanwhile, an increasing number of voters think the rich are not paying enough. When asked what bothers them the most about paying federal income taxes, 45% say it is the affluent not paying their fair share, up from 34% in 2019 and 28% in 2014.

Since 2014, the share of Democrats who think the rich aren’t paying enough is up 30 points, while the same number has increased by 14 points among Independents and by 5 points among Republicans.

Voters’ other top frustrations with income taxes include the way the government spends taxpayers' money (26%), the amount of taxes paid (12%), the complexity of the system (7%) and people not paying at all (7%).

Republicans’ biggest gripe with taxes is government spending (45%), while Democrats (73%) and Independents (44%) are more troubled by the wealthy not paying enough.

Views are consistent among higher and lower-income families, as across all income groups, more voters think the rich are not paying enough and their taxes are too high.

Conducted March 14-17, 2025 under the direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News survey includes interviews with a sample of 994 registered voters randomly selected from a national voter file. Respondents spoke with live interviewers on landlines (123) and cellphones (648) or completed the survey online after receiving a text (223). Results based on the full sample have a margin of sampling error of ±3 percentage points. Sampling error associated with results among subgroup is higher. In addition to sampling error, question wording and order can influence results. Weights are generally applied to age, race, education, and area variables to ensure the demographics of respondents are representative of the registered voter population. Sources for developing weight targets include the American Community Survey, Fox News Voter Analysis, and voter file data.