Family of missing American in Ukraine describe him as 'young man with a big heart'

The search for two missing American fighters in Ukraine continued Thursday, the fiancée and soon-to-be mother-in-law of former Marine Andy Huynh told Fox News Digital.

Huynh, who reportedly traveled from his home state of Alabama to fight in Ukraine in April, has not been heard from since June 8 when he told his fiancee, Joy Black, that he would be unreachable for the next "few days."

"He was telling me for a few days that ‘I’m going to be busy soon’," she said. "He didn’t tell me what specifically because I don’t think he wanted to worry me."

Black’s mother, Darla Joy Black, said the family had been in contact with government officials and were holding out hope that Huynh, along with fellow missing American and former veteran Alexander Drueke, were still alive and had not been captured.

"Most of what we know is that we are looking at several difference scenarios," Black’s mother said. "It’s not confirmed that they’ve been captured, so we don’t want to lose focus off any ground search.

"We don’t want to prematurely put attention on the idea he has been captured until it is confirmed," she added.

The State Department told Fox News on Wednesday that they were closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Ukrainian authorities.

The spokesman reiterated that the U.S. strongly advises against traveling to Ukraine at this time.

Black’s mother described Huynh as a man with a "big heart" who felt compelled to help Ukrainians after seeing the brutal war that ensued following Russia’s invasion in February.

"When he saw the news coverage of what was happening in Ukraine it tore him up," she said. "He couldn’t sleep or eat, he felt so burdened that these people needed help."

Black’s mother said Huynh intended to help in any way he could, whether that was through humanitarian organizations or by fighting with the Ukrainian military.

"Andy is one of those young men who would run into a burning building rather than away from it," she added.

Black said she and Huynh plan to marry upon his return from Ukraine.

"Whenever that is. It will be a big celebration when he does," she added.