Russia
Published

Syria to become first to recognize Donetsk, Luhansk 'republics' in Ukraine in support of Russia's war

Assad backed Putin's invasion as a 'correction of history' following the collapse of the Soviet Union

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, on Thursday, allegedly called for the formal recognition of the Russian-backed separatist "republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent of Kyiv.

According to the Telegram channel for the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Assad met with the DPR’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Natalia Nikonorova, and expressed his support for Russia’s fight against the U.S. and its NATO allies. 

This April 13, 2016 file photo released on the official Facebook page of Syrian Presidency, shows Syrian President Bashar Assad casting his ballot in the parliamentary elections, as his wife Asma, left, stands next to him, in Damascus, Syria. 

This April 13, 2016 file photo released on the official Facebook page of Syrian Presidency, shows Syrian President Bashar Assad casting his ballot in the parliamentary elections, as his wife Asma, left, stands next to him, in Damascus, Syria.  (Syrian Presidency via AP, File)

NATO LOOKS TO GERMANY FOR PLAN TO BEEF UP DEFENSES IN EUROPE’S EASTERN FLANK

"The President of the Syrian Arab Republic noted the readiness of the state to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics," the DPR’s ministry said. 

The group claimed Assad announced "the official start of the recognition procedure and noted that the [Syrian Arab Republic] Ministry of Foreign Affairs would immediately receive relevant instructions from him."

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his "special military operation" in Ukraine in February, just three days after he recognized the "independence" of the separatist regions.

Though Assad backed Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as a "correction of history" and a "re-balance to the world" following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Fox News could not independently verify the DRP’s claims Thursday. 

A serviceman of Donetsk People's Republic militia stands at a check point in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. 

A serviceman of Donetsk People's Republic militia stands at a check point in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022.  (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

THERE IS ‘LITTLE EVIDENCE’ SYRIA FIGHTERS HEADED TO UKRAINE DESPITE RUSSIAN RECRUITING ATTEMPT: CENTCOM

Assad has echoed Putin’s claims that NATO poses a threat to Moscow and reportedly alleged on Thursday that the war in Ukraine was a fight against the alliance. 

"Mr. Assad greeted delegates, noting the common path of the peoples of Donbas and Syria in a fight against [the] unfriendly United States and other Western countries," the DRP’s ministry said.

The separatist group claimed that Assad "expressed confidence in the speedy and successful completion of the operation to liberate territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics from the Kiyv regime."

Russian military and pro-Russian separatists keep watch as civilians are being evacuated along humanitarian corridors from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol on March 24, 2022. 

Russian military and pro-Russian separatists keep watch as civilians are being evacuated along humanitarian corridors from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol on March 24, 2022.  (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Syria was one of just five countries, including Russia, to oppose a United Nations General Assembly resolution that condemned Moscow’s illegal invasion.

The Assad regime similarly voted against suspending Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council one month later in April. 