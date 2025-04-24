Fox News Poll: Voters uncertain on US path forward with Ukraine

Voters are split over what to do when it comes to U.S. support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia, according to the latest Fox News survey of registered voters.

The poll, released Thursday, finds 4 in 10 (41%) think the U.S. should continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes to win, while roughly the same amount (44%) thinks there should be a limited timeframe for U.S. support.

Since October 2023, voters have preferred a limited time horizon by slim margins. In February 2023, voters slightly preferred supporting for as long as it took.

There is sharp division along party lines: two-thirds of Democrats (64%) think support should be for as long as it takes, while about the same number of Republicans think it should be restricted (68%). Independents are split, with 40% preferring a limited timeframe, and 36% wanting to stay as long as it takes.

"Americans tend not to have strong, fixed opinions on foreign policy; They often follow cues from their party’s leaders," says Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who conducts Fox News surveys with Democrat Chris Anderson. "But the shift among Republicans away from an engaged, assertive foreign policy and toward an ‘America First’ stance is notable. This position is relatively more appealing to lower-status voters, yet it’s not clear whether hawkish Republicans will fall in line or whether Democratic leaders will abandon their historically dovish positions to counter Trump politically."

President Trump receives some of his worst job ratings on Ukraine and Russia. Only 36% of voters approve of how he is handling Russia, down from 40% last month. For Ukraine, 39% approve, down from 44% in March. He fares a touch better on his handling of Iran (42% approve), Israel (42%), and China (40%).

On Trump’s performance on foreign policy overall, 40% approve and 54% disapprove. Most Democrats, two-thirds of Independents, and nearly 1 in 5 Republicans disapprove.

Yet, foreign policy issues aren’t a top concern to voters. The largest number are extremely or very concerned about inflation (82%). After that, it’s political divisions within the country (78%), health care (76%), government spending (73%), a recession (72%), immigration (66%), Iran getting a nuclear bomb (66%), a trade war with China escalating (66%), Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (61%), and the stock market (58%).

More Democrats than Republicans are concerned about a trade war with China escalating into a military confrontation (84% vs. 49%) and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (79% vs. 46%).

Roughly equal shares of Democrats (66%) Republicans (68%), and Independents (61%) are concerned about Iran getting a nuclear weapon.

Still, the top concerns for Democrats are inflation, a recession, and health care. For Republicans, it’s government spending, immigration, and inflation, and for Independents, it’s inflation, a recession, and political divisions.

Conducted April 18-21, 2025, under the direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News survey includes interviews with a sample of 1,104 registered voters randomly selected from a national voter file. Respondents spoke with live interviewers on landlines (127) and cellphones (703) or completed the survey online after receiving a text (274). Results based on the full sample have a margin of sampling error of ±3 percentage points. Sampling error for results among subgroups is higher. In addition to sampling error, question wording and order can influence results. Weights are generally applied to age, race, education, and area variables to ensure the demographics of respondents are representative of the registered voter population. Sources for developing weight targets include the American Community Survey, Fox News Voter Analysis and voter file data.