Fox News Poll: Majority says Biden trying to cover up origins of COVID-19

Majorities of voters think COVID-19 leaked from a lab in China and the Biden administration is trying to cover up its origins.

The latest Fox News national survey finds 62% believe COVID-19 was created by scientists in China, while 33% think it evolved from nature. That’s almost identical to what views were two years ago (60-31%).

Some 4 in 10 say the White House is being open and transparent about the origins of the virus, but a majority of 54% thinks the administration is covering it up – including most Republicans, over half of independents, and one quarter of Democrats.

FOX NEWS POLL: 4 IN 10 THINK BOTH DONALD TRUMP & HUNTER BIDEN BROKE THE LAW

In February, the U.S. Energy Department said it thinks the pandemic likely came from a leak at a Chinese laboratory. Other intelligence agencies have offered differing assessments.

Partisans haven’t budged on how they think the pandemic started. In 2021, about twice as many Republicans (79%) as Democrats (41%) believed COVID-19 was created in a lab, and that’s still the case today (82% vs. 41%). Among independents, 58% said it started in a lab two years ago and 67% feel that way now.

FOX NEWS POLL: TOP 5 TAKEAWAYS ON BIDEN'S ECONOMY PROBLEMS

Overall, 39% of voters are worried about the virus. That’s down from 55% last May and 72% who were concerned in January 2022. In fact, the pandemic is the lowest concern out of a list of 14 issues.

Conducted March 24-27, 2023, under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,007 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from a voter file and spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.

Fox News’ Victoria Balara contributed to this report.