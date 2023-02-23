Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Poll
Published

Fox News Poll: Half say US should support Ukraine as long as it takes

Voters view Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s handling of the Russia situation much more positively than they do President Joe Biden’s

By Victoria Balara | Fox News
close
Rep. Mike Gallagher: Ukraine should be a ‘massive wakeup call’ Video

Rep. Mike Gallagher: Ukraine should be a ‘massive wakeup call’

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., says Xi Jinping is turning Vladimir Putin into his ‘junior partner.’

Friday marks the one-year anniversary since Russia invaded Ukraine and half of American voters say the U.S. should back the embattled nation for as long as it takes, according to a new Fox News survey.

The survey, released Thursday, asks what the timeframe should be for U.S. support in Ukraine: 50% think it should continue until Ukraine wins, while 46% think it should be time limited. 

Fox News Poll on whether support for Ukraine should be indefinite or on a deadline.

Fox News Poll on whether support for Ukraine should be indefinite or on a deadline. (Fox News Poll)

Democrats (66%) favor sticking with Ukraine until it’s victorious, while Republicans (61%) opt for a time limit on U.S. support. Independents split: 49% set limit vs. 45% as long as it takes.

On Monday, in the middle of the survey’s interviewing period, President Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv stating the U.S. would support Ukraine for "as long as it takes."  Biden also announced an additional half-billion dollars in assistance which will include artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars.

A January Fox News survey found that two-thirds favored the U.S. continuing to support Ukraine both by sending weapons supplies and providing funding. Majorities of Democrats, Republicans, and independents agreed on lending help in both ways.

PRESIDENT BIDEN MAKES SURPRISE VISIT TO KYIV, UKRAINE, MEETS WITH PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY

Voters sharply divide over Biden’s response to Russia’s invasion: 48% approve vs. 49% disapprove. That’s the highest his approval has been since the war started, the previous high was 45% in January and the lowest was 40% in August.

Fox News Poll on Americans' opinions on President Biden's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Fox News Poll on Americans' opinions on President Biden's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Fox News Poll)

Since last August, Democrats (74% today vs. 68% in August), Republicans (24% vs. 19%), and independents (41% vs. 31%) have all increased their approval of Biden on Ukraine.

"Biden is approaching majority approval for his handling of the Ukraine situation," says Democratic pollster Chris Anderson, who conducts the Fox News survey with Republican Daron Shaw. "He may not get there, but even getting close to majority approval for anything in our current environment is noteworthy."

RUSSIAN PILOT KILLED ON EVE OF UKRAINE INVASION ANNIVERSARY AFTER SUPPOSED ‘MALFUNCTION’ STRIKES JET

Voters view Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s handling of the Russia situation much more positively than they do Biden’s, with 74% approving of the job he’s doing (21% disapprove). That’s held relatively steady since last year, when 76% approved shortly after the war started (March 2022).

Fox News Poll on American's opinion of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's handling of the war.

Fox News Poll on American's opinion of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's handling of the war. (Fox News Poll)

Majorities of Democrats (85%), Republicans (66%), and independents (64%) approve of Zelenskyy. 

CLICK HERE FOR TOPLINE AND CROSSTABS

Conducted Feb. 19-22, 2023 under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News Poll included interviews with 1,006 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from a voter file and spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP