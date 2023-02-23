Fox News Poll: Half say US should support Ukraine as long as it takes

Friday marks the one-year anniversary since Russia invaded Ukraine and half of American voters say the U.S. should back the embattled nation for as long as it takes, according to a new Fox News survey.

The survey, released Thursday, asks what the timeframe should be for U.S. support in Ukraine: 50% think it should continue until Ukraine wins, while 46% think it should be time limited.

Democrats (66%) favor sticking with Ukraine until it’s victorious, while Republicans (61%) opt for a time limit on U.S. support. Independents split: 49% set limit vs. 45% as long as it takes.

On Monday, in the middle of the survey’s interviewing period, President Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv stating the U.S. would support Ukraine for "as long as it takes." Biden also announced an additional half-billion dollars in assistance which will include artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars.

A January Fox News survey found that two-thirds favored the U.S. continuing to support Ukraine both by sending weapons supplies and providing funding. Majorities of Democrats, Republicans, and independents agreed on lending help in both ways.

PRESIDENT BIDEN MAKES SURPRISE VISIT TO KYIV, UKRAINE, MEETS WITH PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY

Voters sharply divide over Biden’s response to Russia’s invasion: 48% approve vs. 49% disapprove. That’s the highest his approval has been since the war started, the previous high was 45% in January and the lowest was 40% in August.

Since last August, Democrats (74% today vs. 68% in August), Republicans (24% vs. 19%), and independents (41% vs. 31%) have all increased their approval of Biden on Ukraine.

"Biden is approaching majority approval for his handling of the Ukraine situation," says Democratic pollster Chris Anderson, who conducts the Fox News survey with Republican Daron Shaw. "He may not get there, but even getting close to majority approval for anything in our current environment is noteworthy."

RUSSIAN PILOT KILLED ON EVE OF UKRAINE INVASION ANNIVERSARY AFTER SUPPOSED ‘MALFUNCTION’ STRIKES JET

Voters view Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s handling of the Russia situation much more positively than they do Biden’s, with 74% approving of the job he’s doing (21% disapprove). That’s held relatively steady since last year, when 76% approved shortly after the war started (March 2022).

Majorities of Democrats (85%), Republicans (66%), and independents (64%) approve of Zelenskyy.

CLICK HERE FOR TOPLINE AND CROSSTABS

Conducted Feb. 19-22, 2023 under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News Poll included interviews with 1,006 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from a voter file and spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.