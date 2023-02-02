Fox News Poll: Bipartisan support for sending funding, weapons to Ukraine
Over half of American voters think Ukraine is winning the war against Russia
Just over half of American voters think Ukraine is winning the war against Russia and nearly two-thirds want to keep helping them in their fight, according to a new Fox News survey.
Sixty-four percent favor the U.S. continuing to provide weapons to Ukraine and 63% support ongoing financial aid. Those numbers are up a touch compared to six months ago, when approval was 61% for weapons and 59% for money.
Majorities of Democrats, Republicans, and independents want to help Ukraine in both ways, although to varying degrees.
About 8 in 10 Democrats back continuing financial (79%) and weapon support (79%). Fewer Republicans and independents feel that way, as just over half favor sending additional funding (51% and 55% respectively) and weapons (55% and 56%).
President Joe Biden announced January 25 the U.S. will send 31 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine.
Some 68% of voters are concerned about the war, down from a high of 82% in March 2022, which was soon after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. These days, more are worried about inflation (86%), crime rates (80%), political divisions within the U.S. (78%), and opioid addiction across the country (76%).
The survey, released Thursday, also finds that by a 17-point margin, voters think Ukraine (51%) is prevailing over Russia (34%).
Democrats (61%) are more likely than independents (50%) and Republicans (42%) to believe Ukraine is winning and to be concerned about the war (76% of Democrats are concerned vs. 64% of Republicans and 61% of independents).
Of the issues included on the survey, Biden receives his best marks for how he’s handling Russia/Ukraine: 45% approve, while 51% disapprove. That’s better than his ratings on the economy (37-61%), border security (35-61%), immigration (35-61%), and inflation (31-66%).
Part of what pushes Biden’s Russia/Ukraine ratings higher is that 21% of Republicans approve – more than double what they give him on any other issue.
The president’s overall job performance rating stands at 45% approve vs. 54% disapprove, which is right around where it’s been since September.
Conducted January 27-30, 2023, under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,003 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from a voter file and spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.
Fox News’ Victoria Balara contributed to this report.