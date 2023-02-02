Fox News Poll: Bipartisan support for sending funding, weapons to Ukraine

Just over half of American voters think Ukraine is winning the war against Russia and nearly two-thirds want to keep helping them in their fight, according to a new Fox News survey.

Sixty-four percent favor the U.S. continuing to provide weapons to Ukraine and 63% support ongoing financial aid. Those numbers are up a touch compared to six months ago, when approval was 61% for weapons and 59% for money.

Majorities of Democrats, Republicans, and independents want to help Ukraine in both ways, although to varying degrees.

About 8 in 10 Democrats back continuing financial (79%) and weapon support (79%). Fewer Republicans and independents feel that way, as just over half favor sending additional funding (51% and 55% respectively) and weapons (55% and 56%).

President Joe Biden announced January 25 the U.S. will send 31 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine.

Some 68% of voters are concerned about the war, down from a high of 82% in March 2022, which was soon after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. These days, more are worried about inflation (86%), crime rates (80%), political divisions within the U.S. (78%), and opioid addiction across the country (76%).

The survey, released Thursday, also finds that by a 17-point margin, voters think Ukraine (51%) is prevailing over Russia (34%).

Democrats (61%) are more likely than independents (50%) and Republicans (42%) to believe Ukraine is winning and to be concerned about the war (76% of Democrats are concerned vs. 64% of Republicans and 61% of independents).

Of the issues included on the survey, Biden receives his best marks for how he’s handling Russia/Ukraine: 45% approve, while 51% disapprove. That’s better than his ratings on the economy (37-61%), border security (35-61%), immigration (35-61%), and inflation (31-66%).

Part of what pushes Biden’s Russia/Ukraine ratings higher is that 21% of Republicans approve – more than double what they give him on any other issue.

The president’s overall job performance rating stands at 45% approve vs. 54% disapprove, which is right around where it’s been since September.

Conducted January 27-30, 2023, under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,003 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from a voter file and spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.

Fox News’ Victoria Balara contributed to this report.