Young, GOP senators urge Trump to reinstate ‘Protect Life Rule’ to block Title X funds from abortion clinics

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FIRST ON FOX—Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., is asking President Donald Trump to reinstate the "Protect Life Rule" which would block Title X funding from abortion clinics, in a letter sent to the White House Thursday.

In a letter obtained by Fox News Digital, Young, joined by nine colleagues, wrote, "During your first term in March 2019, your Administration proposed and finalized the Protect Life Rule."

"That Rule ensured that Title X family planning funds could no longer flow to clinics that perform, promote, or refer for abortions, and required clear physical and financial separation between Title X-funded projects and abortion facilities," Young said.

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"As a direct result, organizations such as Planned Parenthood were removed from the program when they refused to comply, redirecting those funds to community health centers and other providers that offer genuine family planning services without promoting abortion," he continued.

"While the Biden-Harris Administration moved swiftly to undo this progress by rescinding the Rule, we stand ready to support your Administration in reinstating the policy by promulgating a new proposed rule with the same objective."

In March 2019 , Trump’s first administration announced the implementation of the Protect Life Rule, similar to pro-life regulations during former President Ronald Reagan’s administration, which barred Title X funds from going to the abortion industry.

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"We further wish to note that the principles underlying the Protect Life Rule are firmly rooted in the text of Title X itself. Section 1008 of the Public Health Service Act has always prohibited the use of Title X funds ‘in programs where abortion is a method of family planning,’" the signers wrote. "Your first Administration honored that statutory mandate; the Biden-Harris Administration abandoned it."

The signers, who include Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., asked Trump to reinstate the Protect Life Rule, pledging their support.

"We believe this is an important moment, and we are committed to working alongside your Administration every step of the way," they wrote. "We stand prepared to support the rulemaking process. The American taxpayer should not be forced to be complicit in the taking of innocent life."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

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