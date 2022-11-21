Ted Budd is a Republican Congressman who has represented North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District since being elected in 2016. Before he was elected into that role, he had never held a prior office position.

In 2022, Budd went up against Chief Justice Cheri Beasley for the open Senate seat left by retiring Republican senator Richard Burr.

Budd grew up in Davie County, North Carolina on a cattle and commercial chicken farm. He graduated from Appalachian State University. He earned his master’s in business administration from Wake Forest University.

Before taking office in 2016, he was a small business owner and aimed to bring that perspective into office.

Budd bought a closed gun store, which he later reopened for local police to train. The business has grown into a shooting/sports store with a training center and indoor range.

In the 2022 midterm elections, Budd defeated his Democratic opponent Beasley for the Senate seat.

Budd met his wife, Amy Kate on a mission trip in 1991. The two now have three children together and live in Davie County, North Carolina.