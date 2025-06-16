Yankees pitching legend Andy Pettitte opens up about choosing faith over worldly success

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

He has five World Series rings, fame and trophies – but for Yankees legend Andy Pettitte, faith comes first.

From the mound to the chapel, Pettitte turned to Christ to get through tough times and confront some "big league" challenges.

Now, with his wife Laura at his side, he's sharing his faith journey with Fox Nation subscribers.

"One of the verses that I always remember and thought about is, ‘What does it profit a man if he gains the whole world but loses his soul?’" the pitching legend said on the latest episode of "Ainsley's Bible Study."

"It's not about all the trophies and all the money and all of [the] fame. It's more about people's souls."

After Pettitte found Christ at 11 years old, his faith continued to grow each year.

He later met Laura at a Baptist church just outside of Houston where her father was a preacher, and the couple were married at a young age.

"I just felt like I had a wonderful foundation with my faith to kind of carry me through all the trials and tribulations and all the great times that a baseball career can bring," he said on Monday's "Fox & Friends."

Laura stayed by his side as he rose to fame in the big leagues, leaning heavily on her own faith – which she had harbored since early childhood – to get her through the tribulations that come with being an athlete's wife.

"Through those times, with women pushing me out of the way, wanting to take their picture with him and different things… relying on the Lord and going to the Word, to my Bible, and prayer really through all of that time was [what got me through it]," she shared.

Even as a rookie, Pettitte led Bible studies among his teammates — something he described as "tough" in the midst of disagreements from those around him.

"You have to get to the point, obviously, where you don't care what anyone thinks of you. You're going to live your life, you know what you believe and the foundations that you kind of want to live and the principles you want to live your life on. Everyone's not going to always agree with you, but definitely as a younger player, it was tough," he said.

"It was tough when you had to walk around the baseball locker room and say, ‘Hey, we got chapel in five minutes,’ and a lot of guys didn't want to hear that, but again, God's just always been very faithful, and I just had a lot of confidence in what he was going to do and how he was going to help me."

"It's been wonderful during the course of my career to see people, see other teammates accept Jesus, and God is just good. That's all I can say."