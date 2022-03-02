Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Will Cain's message to President Biden: 'Just be normal'

Biden went from 'N-95 mask' to 'retirement home party,' says Cain

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Just be a normal person, Joe: Will Cain Video

Just be a normal person, Joe: Will Cain

'Fox & Friends' co-host Will Cain and Tucker Carlson react to 'weird' moments from Biden's address on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tucker Carlson asked "Fox & Friends" co-host Will Cain why people "too old to think clearly" are "running our country" Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

WILL CAIN: Look, I love old people. But does everybody that runs our country have to be an octogenarian? Does everybody who makes the most important decisions in the free world have to be so weird? By the way, set aside age for one moment. How about just be a normal person? Why did Joe Biden headbutt, why did he headbutt a member of Congress when he walked down the aisle to begin the State of the Union? In one moment, we see him wearing an N-95 across a finely manicured lawn. The very next day, he's having a party at a virtual retirement home where nobody's wearing a mask, and he's giving headbutts as a form of greeting. Everybody's just so weird.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: 

Biden's retirement home party: Will Cain Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.