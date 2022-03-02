Will Cain's message to President Biden: 'Just be normal'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tucker Carlson asked "Fox & Friends" co-host Will Cain why people "too old to think clearly" are "running our country" Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

WILL CAIN: Look, I love old people. But does everybody that runs our country have to be an octogenarian? Does everybody who makes the most important decisions in the free world have to be so weird? By the way, set aside age for one moment. How about just be a normal person? Why did Joe Biden headbutt, why did he headbutt a member of Congress when he walked down the aisle to begin the State of the Union? In one moment, we see him wearing an N-95 across a finely manicured lawn. The very next day, he's having a party at a virtual retirement home where nobody's wearing a mask, and he's giving headbutts as a form of greeting. Everybody's just so weird.

