Will Cain: If Ukraine joins NATO, that means world war

Fox News host Will Cain implored Americans to think critically about implications of the Russia-Ukraine war Friday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

WILL CAIN: Once more, let's dare to ask a few critical questions. Let's dare to critically think. Why would more sanctions deter Russia? The last seven months of sanctions have led to blackouts and food shortages in Europe. Meanwhile, in Russia, the ruble got stronger. Oh, by the way, our economy tanked. History has shown, in fact, that from Japan to Syria to Russia, sanctions don't deter. They provoke, and maybe that's the goal.

It's the only way to achieve regime change in Russia, which is the stated goal of the Biden administration, remember, Putin "cannot remain in power" — Joe Biden's words last March, and he means it. In April, Russia and Ukraine had a tentative agreement to end this war. Ukraine could have kept its territory. All they had to do was promise not to become a NATO member because NATO wants to remove Putin from power, but the Biden administration and the U.K. vetoed that deal, so again, a critical question: Is this really about keeping Ukraine safe or is it about regime change in Russia, even if that means starting a world war? Today, if there was any doubt left, the president of Ukraine settled that question. He signed Ukraine's "expedited application to formally join NATO." It's yet another slick, well-produced video from Kyiv.

…

If Ukraine joins NATO, that means world war under Article 5 of the NATO charter. Millions die. Instead of trying to avoid that catastrophe, our media, though, is telling us that is essentially inevitable. The New Yorker, for example, just published this assessment. Fiona Hill, an expert on Russia, says that we are already fighting in the Third World War whether we want to acknowledge it or not.

