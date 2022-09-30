Lindsey Graham begs Biden to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism: Putin a 'war criminal on steroids'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., pleaded with President Biden to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism Friday on " The Story " as President Vladimir Putin illegally annexes parts of Ukraine.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: Well, there's no off-ramp now for Putin . He's annexed illegally parts of Ukraine. Every nation in the world with a half a brain is going to reject this annexation. The United Nations has and I appreciate the president saying we're going to stand by NATO, but here's what we're not doing. The president, Biden, has refused to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism under U.S. law. We had a vote in the Senate 100 to nothing, urging the Biden administration, declaring Putin's Russia a state sponsor of terrorism like Iran and North Korea.

FURTHER TROUBLE IN RUSSIA’S BACKYARD AS RECENT FIGHTING BETWEEN ALLIES CREATES NEW HEADACHE FOR PUTIN

If you did that, we would have access to federal courts to sue for the damage done in Ukraine and throughout the world by Putin. He is a terrorist. The Wagner Group is dismantling, dismembering parts of Africa. He is now a legally annexed territory of a neighboring country. He's a war criminal on steroids.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So, President Biden, please designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism today and please let Russia know that if you explode a nuclear weapon inside of Ukraine, that would be considered an attack on NATO itself because the radiation would not be confined to Ukraine. Putin needs to know what happens if he goes further, and I'm really worried that we're not doing enough to deter this guy. The Ukrainians are fighting like tigers, but we're always late to the game in terms of helping Ukraine.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: