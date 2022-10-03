Will Cain slams VP Harris amid growing backlash over 'equity' remark: 'Morally abhorrent'

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Will Cain slammed Vice President Harris for remarks suggesting Hurricane Ian relief would be given based on equity, calling the comment "morally abhorrent." Cain joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss the growing backlash surrounding Harris' remarks.

VP KAMALA HARRIS DODGES QUESTION ASKING ABOUT DISPERSING HURRICANE IAN RELIEF BASED ON ‘EQUITY’

WILL CAIN: That word you used at the end, human beings. Why is there such difficulty in seeing one another as human beings, as individuals? That's why I'm telling you it's morally abhorrent. And again, a natural disaster, I guess, highlighted for many, it's morally abhorrent to say we need to divide each other by race. And then also, by the way, for the purpose of employing a Marxist ideology, which she again lays out. You don't need me to somehow… filter this into something that it's not. She lays it out. She says the goal of equity is to arrive at equal outcomes. Equality is doing our best to achieve equal opportunity. She wants to use race, racism, segregationist policies to ensure we arrive at equal outcomes. [Equity] is the denial of us as individuals and ultimately as human beings.

