Will Cain: Biden has long shown an 'instinct toward racism' as the left seeks it like a 'trophy hunt'

President Joe Biden should be looking inward and at the people around him, ideologically speaking, if he and the Democrats want to continue their hunt to weed out systemic racism, "Fox News Primetime" host Will Cain said Friday, as race and identity become more and more prominent and requisite in an individual's societal existence.

"It seems to me like every day, everything is about race. Every news story on every news channel and every politician is talking about racism. It's as though there is a hunt to find racism," he said.

"While racism does exist -- and racism should be condemned -- the demand for racists has far exceeded the supply."

Because the ongoing proverbial quest for racism continues while over the nation's history the sentiment has greatly diminished, racism has to be "manufactured – like a trophy hunt on a high-fenced exotic game ranch in Texas," said Cain, a Lone Star State native.

He remarked that, to use the hunter analogy, the Democrats "invent shadowy forms of racism" and then find their target daily on CNN – pointing to a recent contentious interview about the Capitol riot between host Brianna Keilar and Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla.

"But these bumbling race hustlers – I mean hunters -- have become so accustomed to their canned hunts, that they're not used to seeing the real thing in the wild," he said. "They don't realize that the Alpine Ibex is standing right next to them in hunter orange."

Will Cain said that Biden himself is such the prominent example of the proverbial Ibex disguised as a hunter -- playing a short clip of the Delaware Democrat committing what the host described as multiple racially-charged gaffes in under 30 seconds.

"There is a reason why it's been harder to get African-Americans initially to get vaccinated. Because they are used to be experimented on. Tuskegee airmen and others. People have memories. People have long memories. It's awful hard as well to get a Latin-x vaccinated as well they are worried they will be vaccinated and deported," Biden said earlier this week.

Cain noted that in that short span, Biden conflated Tuskegee airmen of World War II with the indeed racist and human rights-violating syphilis experiments of the Tuskegee Institute in the 20th Century on African-Americans, as well as an implicit suggestion that most if not all Latinos are illegal immigrants subject to deportation.

Cain said Biden has a "shown an instinct toward racism" throughout his career, pointing to other racially-charged remarks and noting the proverbial "hunt" eludes him:

In another such reference, then-Sen. Biden, D-Del., claimed in a 2006 C-Span clip that people "cannot go to a 7-11 or a Dunkin Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent."

He also, in audio obtained by the New York Observer from 2007, praised President Obama as one of the first "sort of mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean."

"Storybook, man," Biden exclaimed at the time, in the clip played on "Fox News Primetime."

On the campaign trail in 2019, Biden declared that "poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as White kids," Cain noted.

During the 2012 presidential campaign, Biden warned a majority-minority crowd near Martinsville, Va., that Republican candidate former Gov. Mitt Romney, R-Mass., wanted to "unchain… Wall Street" and would subsequently "put you all back in chains."

"This racism goes virtually unnoticed – certainly un-hunted, " Cain remarked in summary.

He pointed to numerous other Democrats who have shown explicit racist behavior but have not suffered the same scrutiny that their political opponents do, whether justified or not.

He showed the audience a photo of Virginia Gov. Ralph Shearer Northam's yearbook – which infamously depicts a man in a Ku Klux Klan outfit and another in full blackface. Cain noted it is still unclear which man is Northam.

North of the border, Cain also noted, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been caught painting his face to look like someone from India. He also made note of liberal Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse's now-infamous membership to a yacht club that "lacks diversity."

"By embracing the impossible to contain or define the theory of systemic racism, the left has given themselves a pass. They can commit any manner of individual acts of racism because of their get out of racist-jail free card issued at the polling place by voting Democrat," Cain summarized.

"Ralph Northam avoids the hunt despite dressing up in black face because he's a Democrat – and Joe Biden is wearing hunter orange right there next to them, pointing at everyone else ... get em, pull the trigger...while revealing his racism."