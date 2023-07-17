Whopping 75 percent of picture book challenges nationwide focus on LGBT content: Study

The Washington Post noted that parents voicing concerns over content they claim is inappropriate for young children in schools overwhelmingly targets LGBTQ+ content, according to its schoolbook challenge analysis that assesses parents' reasons for opposing certain content.

"The discontent with children’s picture books overwhelmingly centers on titles with LGBTQ characters and storylines, which were targeted in 75 percent of such challenges," The Post said it uncovered.

The report added that the predominant concern was parents didn't want their children reading about "lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, nonbinary and queer lives."

CONTROVERSIAL ‘GENDER QUEER’ TOPS LIBRARY GROUP'S LIST OF CHALLENGED BOOKS

In The Post piece, parents brought up books like "Julián Is a Mermaid," which captures the story of a boy who cross-dresses to look like a mermaid, and "Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag," a book homing in on the life and story of gay rights activist Harvey Milk.

One, for example, was concerned that the imagery and messaging of "Julián Is a Mermaid," would "confuse" children while another criticized the Harvey Milk story of "opening up conversations that lead to grooming."

One professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Carol Tilley, is quoted in the article, likening the outrage over LGBTQ+ themed books to outrage over a book depicting a white rabbit and a black rabbit getting married in the 1950s. In segregationist states, she said, the book created a stir.

"I think that you see a long pattern: Concerns tend to mirror whatever the big social changes are at any particular time."

MARYLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT UNVEILS LGBTQ BOOK LIST THAT TEACHES WORDS ‘INTERSEX,' ‘DRAG QUEEN’ TO PRE-K STUDENTS

But some parents have different perceptions, lambasting the authors of some books as "groomers," an insult alluded to in the piece. Many, for example, have taken to their local school boards with complaints, requesting stricter review policies and the removal of some titles that allegedly contain mature themes or other content parents don't want their children to see.

At the epicenter of conversations about inappropriate content in libraries and classrooms across the country are books like Maia Kobabe's "Gender Queer" graphic novel, Mike Curato's graphic novel "Flamer," and others, though these are often considered reading material for older students.

The article went on to say that approximately 10 percent of the over 1,000 complaints made by parents concerned picture books and, trailing behind concerns over LGBTQ+ content were books with content of "'inappropriate nature" and containing anti-police rhetoric.

SEVEN BOOKS THAT SHOW NYC IS PUSHING TRANSGENDERISM, LGBTQ+ CURRICULUM TO KIDS AS YOUNG AS KINDERGARTEN

"The Post requested and analyzed roughly 2,500 pages of book challenges filed in more than 100 districts nationwide throughout the 2021-2022 academic year," adding, "The free expression advocacy group PEN America, too, concluded that more than 300 picture books were challenged at school in the 2021-2022 school year."

Kaylani Juanita, author of "When Aidan Became a Brother," a book featuring a transgender protagonist, told the outlet she was surprised that so many people were challenging picture books in particular.

"Part of me is like, ‘Wow, people are really putting all this emphasis on picture books?’" she said. "They’re treating these books like weapons."