Whoopi Goldberg echoes Don Lemon in attacking Nikki Haley: 'You're not a new generation, you're 51'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg seemed to echo CNN host Don Lemon on Monday and claimed former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley was not part of a "new generation" before noting Haley's age.

After playing a clip of Haley calling for a new generation of leadership in Washington, D.C., Goldberg said, "you're not a new generation, you're 51."

"What are you talking about?" Goldberg continued.

Fellow co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Haley was part of a new generation compared to the age of a lot of politicians in D.C.

Goldberg replied: "It’s not a new generation. She may be younger than most of those people, but her rhetoric is the same. She’s saying the same BS."

She continued by referring to another clip of Democratic Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost, the first Gen-Z member of Congress, also talking about it being time for a new generation of political leadership: "I love the young kid, but the only way you get younger people to run, dude, is if you’re out there talking to people saying run. Don’t say we need it to look like us. We know that. We know that. We’re not going to vote for people who don’t have our best interests at heart."

Co-host Sunny Hostin reacted to a clip of Haley calling for "mental competency" tests for politicians over age of 75.

"How dare she say that someone over 75 needs some sort of mental acuity test. I think she needs a mental acuity test," Hostin said.

During "CNN This Morning" on Thursday, Lemon argued that Haley was not in her "prime" and declared that women are in their prime in their 20s, 30s and "maybe 40s."

Later that day, the host wrote on Twitter that he regretted his comments but did not mention Haley in the tweet.

"The reference I made to a woman’s ‘prime’ this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day," Lemon tweeted hours after making the comment.

He also apologized to his colleagues during a morning editorial call on Friday and said he believes women can do anything at any age.

"When I make a mistake. I own it and I own this one as well. I understand why you are upset and disappointed," Lemon said. "I was trying to make the point that no one’s age should define their ambition or potential for success and I was saying those comments to Nikki Haley."

"The View" made no mention of the drama surrounding Lemon, who has been absent from his CNN morning show since his comments last week started a firestorm at the network. Two of the four women at the table on Monday, left-wing Republican Ana Navarro and token conservative Alyssa Farah Griffin, are CNN commentators.

Goldberg slammed Haley following her 2024 announcement last week for not admitting America was "not perfect."

"And you of all people should know better because you used to actually have some sanity and knew right from wrong. And then you lost your mind and went in some new direction. So don't do that," she said.