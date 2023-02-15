Expand / Collapse search
Nikki Haley
Published

Nikki Haley calls for politicians over 75 to face 'mental competency tests'

Donald Trump and Joe Biden would both have to take the tests if Haley got her way

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Newly announced presidential candidate Nikki Haley called for a universal rule requiring politicians over the age of 75 to take "mental competency tests" before running for office.

Haley pushed for the new rule while speaking at her campaign announcement event in South Carolina Wednesday. Her proposed rule would impact at least two expected 2024 presidential candidates — former President Trump, 76, who has declared his candidacy, and President Biden, 80, who has not yet made his plans official.

Nikki Haley visits "Hannity" at Fox News Channel Studios Jan. 20, 2023, in New York City.

Nikki Haley visits "Hannity" at Fox News Channel Studios Jan. 20, 2023, in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

"In the America I see, the permanent politician will finally retire," Haley said. "We’ll have term limits for Congress and mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old."

Haley's proposal comes as voters on both sides of the aisle have expressed frustration with how old their candidates are. Republicans have also lambasted Biden for his age and frequent gaffes, which they attribute to a loss of competency.

DEMOCRATS SPLIT ON WHETHER BIDEN'S AGE MAKES HIM TOO OLD FOR WHITE HOUSE OR THE ‘TOM BRADY’ OF POLITICS

Nikki Haley says U.S. politicians over 75 should face "mental competency tests."

Nikki Haley says U.S. politicians over 75 should face "mental competency tests." (Fox News)

The competency check was just one of many policies Haley pushed during her announcement Wednesday. The candidate received endorsements from members of Congress and from Cindy Warmbier, the mother of Otto Warmbier.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden would both have to take "mental competency tests" under Nikki Haley's proposed rule.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden would both have to take "mental competency tests" under Nikki Haley's proposed rule. (James Devaney/GC Images  |   Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Haley’s campaign kickoff event came one day after she officially declared her candidacy for president, emphasizing in a social media video "it's time for a new generation of leadership."

"America is not past its prime, it's just that our politicians are past theirs," Haley said in her first campaign speech, as the crowd chanted "USA" and "Nikki."

Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations, center, greets attendees after speaking during an event in Charleston, S.C. 

Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations, center, greets attendees after speaking during an event in Charleston, S.C.  (Sam Wolfe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Haley is the second major Republican to officially enter the 2024 presidential race, with Trump announcing his own candidacy last year. Other likely candidates include former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Thomas Phippen contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

