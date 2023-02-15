Nikki Haley calls for politicians over 75 to face 'mental competency tests'

Newly announced presidential candidate Nikki Haley called for a universal rule requiring politicians over the age of 75 to take "mental competency tests" before running for office.

Haley pushed for the new rule while speaking at her campaign announcement event in South Carolina Wednesday. Her proposed rule would impact at least two expected 2024 presidential candidates — former President Trump, 76, who has declared his candidacy, and President Biden, 80, who has not yet made his plans official.

"In the America I see, the permanent politician will finally retire," Haley said. "We’ll have term limits for Congress and mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old."

Haley's proposal comes as voters on both sides of the aisle have expressed frustration with how old their candidates are. Republicans have also lambasted Biden for his age and frequent gaffes, which they attribute to a loss of competency.

The competency check was just one of many policies Haley pushed during her announcement Wednesday. The candidate received endorsements from members of Congress and from Cindy Warmbier, the mother of Otto Warmbier.

Haley’s campaign kickoff event came one day after she officially declared her candidacy for president, emphasizing in a social media video "it's time for a new generation of leadership."

"America is not past its prime, it's just that our politicians are past theirs," Haley said in her first campaign speech, as the crowd chanted "USA" and "Nikki."

Haley is the second major Republican to officially enter the 2024 presidential race, with Trump announcing his own candidacy last year. Other likely candidates include former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

